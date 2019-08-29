The question on almost everyone’s lips in the York area just has to be: Who is the clever person behind the hilarious quips and sayings that mysteriously come and go on the sign board at Black Bart’s?
Who indeed.
After exhaustive research and much sleuthing the News-Times’ investigative journalism team of one (1) is prepared to reveal the answer at last; it is Jessica Osterloo who spearheads the project.
The six-year Black Bart’s employee has help selecting cute and pointed messages for the sign. She gets ideas from co-workers, Pinterest, Google and even customers. The rest she pretty much dreams up herself.
“I like Pinterest,” she said. “It’s really good.”
Osterloo said the company required the board to be strictly business for a while, but then she got the green light to entertain the river of motorists who stop in or at least flow past the fuel stop and store on busy Hwy 81 just north of the interstate at York.
There is one overriding requirement, however, and it’s a big one in corporate eyes; messages must be squeaky clean.
A lot of mirthful and catchy prospects, she said with a grin, cannot clear this first hurdle. The second is that the message be short enough to fit on the sign’s five lines of type.
“There are a lot of good ones,” Osterloo admitted, that she must pass over because they are “not appropriate” for public consumption.
Osterloo’s side duty might help sell more gas, coffee and donuts … or perhaps not. What cannot be in question is that Black Bart’s little tongue twisters and eye-grabbers capture the attention of a whole lot of folks each and every week.