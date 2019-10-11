Christmas already?
Yes, it’s that time of year again when Blue Valley Community Action starts putting out their Christmas Assistance applications. However, this year we will be changing it up; there will be no application process! Come one, come all, come on down to Santa’s Workshop! We will have a one day one stop shop event on Friday, December 13 at The First Christian Church located at 2121 N Delaware York Neb. The hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. This event is open to residents of York County who are in need of Christmas assistance. The two qualifications are that you must provide proof that you reside in York County (piece of mail from last 30 days) and you must provide the names and date(s) of birth of your child/children! At this time it is only for kids. The Adopt a Family program consists of 15 families that have already been chosen by the community. Everyone else will need to attend Santa’s Workshop if they are in need of Christmas Assistance this year.
Speaking of Christmas… by popular demand Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Blue Valley Community Action on Thursday, December 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.! You do not want to miss this annual event!
