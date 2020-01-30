YORK — York Public School Board convened Monday, January 27 for regular session.
The final draft of 2020-2021 York Public Schools calendar was presented. “It’s pretty much identical to what we’re on now,” said YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew.
“We’re doing our best to match the NSAA calendar,” he added. Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) oversees most interscholastic activities in Nebraska, among them athletics, drama and music. The NSAA typically requires a five-day moratorium on activities under NSAA’s umbrella towards the end of December. During these five days, practice and interschool competitions sponsored by NSAA are prohibited, and violating schools can face a fine. The NSAA 2020-2021 moratorium is slated for December 23 – 27. Similarly, the YPS 2020-2021 calendar has winter break scheduled to begin December 23.
The calendar specifies two free snow days will not have to be made up, but additional snow days – if needed -- will be made up for at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
After brief discussion, the Board approved the 2020-2021 YPS calendar as presented.
Staff presented information on Google Certification training for faculty and YPS cyber security. Cyber security is multifaceted, and is covered at every level, from the educational service unit down to educating teachers about security awareness.
York’s Youth City Council members told the Board about the mission and activities of their organization.
The next York Public School Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
