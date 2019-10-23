HENDERSON – York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka reports that his department investigated a perceived bomb threat at the Heartland Community School in Henderson on Monday afternoon.
Shortly before the school day ended, his department was contacted about a note that was found in a school restroom. He declined to release the content of the note but said it was threatening in nature.
Classes were dismissed for the day, shortly after the note was found – Lt. Vrbka said the students had already left the building by the time his department arrived.
A search of the school building was conducted, Lt. Vrbka said, and nothing was found.
As a precaution, a canine specializing in detecting explosives from the Nebraska State Patrol was brought to the school and the facility was declared to be clear.
Classes resumed as usual on Tuesday morning.
Lt. Vrbka said there is no suspect in the situation at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.