William Yokel, a member of Boy Scout Troop 218 in Exeter, received his Eagle Scout badge on Sunday afternoon in Friend at his Eagle Court of Honor.
From the left are Assistant Scoutmaster Leesa Bartu, Scoutmaster Dean Bartu, Sherryl Yokel pinning the Eagle medal on William and Will Yokel. Yokel presented his parents, Will and Sherryl Yokel, with pins honoring their support and also presented mentor pins to Leonard Krasser and Jim Surber. A reception followed the Court of Honor.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.