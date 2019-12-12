Photo provided by Boy Scout Troop 218
Photo provided by Boy Scout Troop 218

William Yokel, a member of Boy Scout Troop 218 in Exeter, received his Eagle Scout badge on Sunday afternoon in Friend at his Eagle Court of Honor.

From the left are Assistant Scoutmaster Leesa Bartu, Scoutmaster Dean Bartu, Sherryl Yokel pinning the Eagle medal on William and Will Yokel. Yokel presented his parents, Will and Sherryl Yokel, with pins honoring their support and also presented mentor pins to Leonard Krasser and Jim Surber. A reception followed the Court of Honor.

