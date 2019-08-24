Breakfast is a great meal for everyone.
If you separate the two words, you get “break” and “fast”. Looking at it this way, you see the morning meal is all about refueling. Meaning, after you have slept all night, without eating usually, your body is done being on a fast. It wants to eat. It is looking for fuel to get going for the demands of this new day.
Not everyone likes to eat in the morning. There are many ways to refuel though – from just a few bites to a hearty meal.
Read through these tips to find some ways to get your fuel in the morning:
- Fresh, canned, dried, or frozen fruit: If choosing canned, pick the ones that are packed in 100% juice or water.
- 100% juice: Fruit or vegetable. Go for low sodium choices more often.
- Smoothie drink: You can use fruits or vegetables or put them together.
- Whole grain bar: Read the label to find ones with lower sugar and lower fat. You can find gluten-free bars also.
- Fresh fruit and yogurt: Think about using plain yogurt to avoid added sugars.
- Oatmeal: You can get so creative with this choice! You even can put the oats (steel cut work best) in a crock pot the night before and have your meal warm and waiting for you in the morning. Add your toppings to make it even more tasty.
- Eggs: So many options! Cook an egg by itself, put in a tortilla for a burrito with potatoes or cheese, place on a whole grain English muffin with turkey sausage and a tomato, and more.
Check out the Four Corners Healthy Living Toolkit with many resources for preventing cancer. Go to Four Corners website to see the Toolkit and a recipe archive for tasty breakfast recipes at www.fourcorners.ne.gov .
Our bodies think and move better when they have good fuel to get them started. It’s good for kids in school and for adults going to work.
For more healthy living ideas, call Four Corners at 877-337-3573 or email us at info@fourcorners.ne.gov
Pick one good change for your health. Take small steps in the next week to make it happen. Your body will thank you with better health!