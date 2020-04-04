YORK – The Chavanu family of York decided to do something to brighten the day for Blue Valley Community Action workers and clients.
The gift came in the form of beautiful chalk art.
The artists – named Sophia, Hattie, Nell and Jack – decorated the sidewalks around the big building with flowers, rainbows and stars in a variety of pastel colors.
“The Chavanu family brightened our day and those of our clients as we arrived to Blue Valley Community Action today!” said Elizabeth King, director of the Blue Valley facility. “They were so sweet and left us messages of positivity through their sidewalk art! What an amazing gift of their talents and time! Everyone who has entered our parking lot has been talking about how fun this is!”
