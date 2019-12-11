LINCOLN – Bryan College of Health Sciences announces the graduating class of December 2019.
Seven will be graduating with a Master of Science in Nursing, forty-six with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, eight with a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions, and one with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences. Graduation commencement speaker is John Woodrich, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bryan Medical Center. Graduation will be held on December 20th, at 5:30 p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.
Graduates from the York area include: Madison Axtell of Utica, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Minor in Social Sciences; Abbie Gerken of York, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Tonya Grotz of York, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Minor in Social Sciences; Jami Ostberg of Polk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Katie Kinnett of Utica, Master of Science in Nursing/Nursing Education.
Bryan College of Health Sciences offers a Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, Doctorate of Education, a Master of Science in Nursing degree, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences, and Bachelor of Science degrees in Health Professions with majors in Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Cardiovascular Technology. Two areas of specialization in Cardiovascular Technology offered are Adult Cardiac Sonography and Vascular Sonography. Also offered are Graduate Certificate in Simulation Education, Post-Undergraduate Certificate in Healthcare Management, and Post-Masters of Science in Nursing Certificate with emphasis in Nursing Education or Nursing Leadership.
Bryan College of Health Sciences is affiliated with the Bryan Medical Center and is located at 1535 South 52 Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information on the College, go to www.bryanhealthcollege.edu.
