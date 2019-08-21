YORK – After months of conversations and preparation, the city’s budget will get a public hearing on Aug. 29 with the acceptance by the council scheduled for Sept. 5.
This past week, a last work session was scheduled by the council – but there was no detailed conversation because most of the details had already been worked out at the last work session.
The only changes between the two sessions were small ones, made by the city treasurer, to update balance figures and make other tweaks as instructed by the council and administration.
The balanced budget includes few capital improvement expenditures, as most identified needs were pushed to the future unless immediately necessary.
Most of the proposed special expenses, for many departments, are based on whether or not grants are received toward those purchases. In other words, if grants aren’t received, the purchases will not take place.
The proposed budget holds a .06 tax levy increase – which would take the city’s property tax levy from .27 to .33. While it is an increase, the administration has noted this is still considerably below the .45 cap placed on municipalities.
The proposed budget also includes a 3 percent rate increase for water, which was recommended by the findings in a recent rate study and its projections.
The general fund sales tax revenues were increased by $75,000 and street fund sales tax revenues were increased by $10,000, due to current year receipt trends.
This past week, it was acknowledged that the valuation of the city grew by $11 million, which York County Assessor Ann Charlton said is reflective of new construction and improvements.
The city’s total valuation came in at $565,918,753.
The budget hearing on Aug. 29 will start at 5 p.m., and will be held in the council chambers.