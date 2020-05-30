April 2020
• Property Sisters, 1704 E. 12th St. Re-roof. Project cost, $11,560
• Aumer Argueta, 700 East Ave. Repair porch, siding, general repairs. Project cost, $2,000
• Katelynn Holtz, 1003 N. Lincoln Ave. Picket fence. Project cost, $200
• Ted Beck, 45 York Mobile Plaza. Front deck and addition. Project cost, $5,000
• Dave Bartek, 304 Thompson Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $15,000
• Chances R, 124 W. Fifth St. Re-roof. Project cost, $13,000
• Terry Bell, 1317 Harre Lane. Re-side. Project cost, $7,130
• Jeff Culotta, 615 N. York Ave. Re-side house and garage. Project cost, $4,000
• Mary Schaf, 916 N. Iowa Ave. Re-side and facia. Project cost, $25,000
• Mandy Miller, 927 N. Iowa Ave. Siding and facia. Project cost, $25,000
• Audrey Minderman, 6 Arbor Heights. Privacy fence. Project cost, $2,000
• Steve Harris, 819 S. Country Club Ave. Garage addition. Project cost, $10,206.24
• Tracy Nicolaus, 715 W. Ninth St. Single family dwelling. Project cost, $319,639
• Brett Witter, 1305 N. Michigan Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $3,000
• KCZ Investments, 720 N. Lincoln Ave. Office remodel. Project cost, $60,000
• Kristie Berg, 113 E. Sixth St. New store front. Project cost, $45,000
• Don Mohorn, 712 N. Lincoln Ave. New store front, re-roof. Project cost, $47,000
• First Christian Church, 2121 N. Delaware Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $19,000
• Tamara Gereau/Jennifer Higginbotham, 827 N. Burlington Ave. Fence. Project cost, $1,400
• Eugene Miller, 13 Fairview Drive. Fence. Project cost, $400
• Tucker Boss, 1 Eastridge Drive South. Privacy fence. Project cost, $6,500
• Christian Holtzen, 516 N. Ohio Ave. New front porch, finish basement. Project cost, $5,000
• Aaron Williams, 826 Greenwood Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $2,500
• Carol Miller, 69 N. Platte Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $13,850
• Joan Suddarth, 4 Country Club Heights. Replace approach. Project cost, $1,000
• Tony Dawson, 1112 W. Nobes Road. Re-roof. Project cost, $6,188
• Steve and Julie Endicott, 1022 N. Maine Ave. Storage shed on slabs. Project cost, $9,742
Total: $660,316. 38
