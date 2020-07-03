May 2020
• Sandy Reed, 1231 N. Wisconsin Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $3,000
• Steve Maronde, 1315 Raell Drive. Privacy fence. Project cost, $6,675
• R & E Inc., 605 East Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $6,190
• Raul Rodriguez, 2100 East Ave. Windows and siding. Project cost, $2,100
• Brock Franssen, 1116 N. Iowa Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $1,600
• Galen Thomsen, 305 Academy Ave. Deck. Project cost, $500
• Jim Stearns, 1618 Meadow Lane. Fence. Project cost, $1,000
• Sapp Bros, 3432 S. Lincoln Ave. Install siphon system on diesel tanks. Project cost, $33,427
• Ivan Kring, 824 Elmer Ave. Remodel. Project cost, $40,000
• Rescue LLC, 103 E. Sixth St. Jazzercise sign. Project cost, $300
• Alfredo Bartagan, 329 College Ave. Fence. Project cost, $1,500
• Ken VanGomple, 1010 E. Second St. Shed on concrete slab. Project cost, $2,204
• Kris Walkup, 420 N. Blackburn Ave. Remove and replace front porch. Project cost, $9,000
• Dustin Johnson, 515 N. Michigan Ave. Windows and egress window. Project cost, $3,500
• Dale Carmine, 1303 Burlington Ave. Driveway addition. Project cost, $3,564
• Frank Williams, 1009 N. Lincoln Ave. Replace deck. Project cost, $1,500
• Rick Johnson, 520 N. Ohio Ave. Adding roof over deck. Project cost, $8,000
• Doug George, 912 St. Andrew’s Court. Brick mailbox. Project cost, $1,800
• Choc Bowen, 1309 Kiplinger Ave. Fence. Project cost, $5,846
• Mike Qubty, 228 Grant Ave. Re-side garage. Project cost, $700
• Leo Kringle, 2428 E. 16th St. Replace deck. Project cost, $3,200
• Megan Romero, 139 S. Florida Ave. Fence. Project cost, $11,200
• Julie Cast, 303 Regency Drive. Storage shed on concrete slab. Project cost, $1,322
• Jim Bumgarner, 914 W. Fourth St. Re-side. Project cost, $16,000
• Ron McPhillips, 29 Arbor Court. Replace deck. Project cost, $6,000
• Terry Cassidy, 1211 E. 12th St. Widen driveway. Project cost, $1,200
• Paul Skaggs, 626 E. Seventh St. Deck. Project cost, $3,500
• Penner’s, 903 N. Lincoln Ave. Fireworks stand. Project cost, $1,000
• Scott Koch, 1504 N. Ohio Ave. Egress windows. Project cost, $15,281.50
• Wendy’s, 4011 S. Lincoln Ave. Fireworks stand. Project cost, $500
• Bob Hass, 1527 Duke Drive. Garage addition and building. Project cost, $34,000
• Creighton Demuth, 1221 Road L. Accessory building. Project cost, $247,424
Total: $473,035.28
