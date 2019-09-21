August 2019
• Michelle Kreifels, 1411 Duke Drive. Deck addition. Project cost, $3,000
• York College, 915 Kiplinger Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $3,700
• Boundless Enterprises, 420 S. Lincoln Ave. Four signs. Project cost, $1,000 each.
• Richard Luethje, 70 Beech Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $14,579
• Merlin Peters, 1011 Kiplinger Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $6,762
• William Boyer, 1344 Harre Lane. Privacy fence. Project cost, $4,222
• Mario Trejo, 300 E. First St. Addition with basement. Project cost, $15,000
• Jeff Beins, 116 N. Platte Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $6,500
• Jeff Beins, 110 N. Platte Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $3,200
• Jeff Beins, 102 N. Platte Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $6,800
• Tyler Bukaske, 14 Eastridge Ave. Re-roof, ½ south side. Project cost, $3,700
• Scott Troutman, 2117 N. Nebraska Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $7,000
• Scott Troutman, 4 North Circle Drive. Re-side, windows. Project cost, $4,000
• Larry Rhoades, 806 Country Club Drive. Deck. Project cost, $2,000
• Stanley Gocke, 722 E. Second St. Re-roof. Project cost, $15,150
• Heath Penny, 1656 Paradise Pond View. Underground pool. Project cost, $30,000
• Linda Poellot, 216 Burlington Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $500
• Debra Figgner, 930 W. Nobes Road. Replace deck. Project cost, $2,000
• Larry Hoblyn, 1418 Road 14. Pole building. Project cost, $324,744
Total: $456,857
