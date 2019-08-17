July 2019

• Anthony Shepherd, 1110 Vista Way. Storage shed. Project cost, $5,500

• York General, 2319 N. Lincoln Ave. Sign. Project cost, $500

• Leroy Taylor, 1019 N. Platte Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $3,570

• Anita Pryor, 1107 Burlington Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $8,243

• Wright Way Properties, 625 S. Lincoln Ave. Dale’s Trucks sign. Project cost, $500

• Hai Cai, 12 Country Club Heights. Re-side. Project cost, $18,000

• Robert Klingsporn, 1829 N. Platte Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $10,190

• Chris Ericson, 2404 E. 16th St. Re-roof. Project cost, $9,859

• York General Hospital, 2222 N. Lincoln Ave. Remodel pharmacy. Project cost, $472,944

• Lichti’s, 220 E. Nobes Road. Produce stand. Project cost, $500

• William Hulse, 223 W. Third St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $5,000

• City of York, 818 N. Nebraska Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $12,270

• Laurie Reinhardt, 402 N. Ohio Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $9,500

• Brenda Spencer, 705 Walnut St. Re-roof. Project cost, $7,800

• Kathleen Harwick, 725 N. Florida Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $500

• Mesner Development Co., 304 E. Nobes Road. 24-unit apartment building. Project cost, $2,850,000

• Ron Molt, 126 W. Elm St. Living room addition. Project cost, $51,686.40

• Dan Hecox, 402 N. York Ave. Replace privacy fence. Project cost, $1,000

• Derek Lunzmann, 11 Eastridge Drive South. Re-side, replace windows. Project cost, $18,000

• Jake Brooke, 128 N. Blackburn Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $5,000

• Hannah Witteman, 320 N. Iowa Ave. Replace front porch, sidewalk. Project cost, $4,000

• Sue Mayberry, 1830 N. Delaware Ave. Basement addition/kitchen addition. Project cost, $50,000

• Keith Krumeri, 1327 N. Iowa Ave. Re-build garage on existing site. Project cost, $3,000

• Lydia Popovich, 1311 N. Indiana Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $5,200

• Christian Holtzen, 516 N. Ohio Ave. Replace driveway and front stoop. Project cost, $800

• Lorinda Ocken, 236 E. 16th St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $500

• Blue Beacon, 4500 S. Lincoln Ave. Storage shed. Project cost, $6,000

• Derek Dauel, 325 Academy Ave. Garage with apartment unit above. Project cost, $65,000

• William Stiers, 1623 E. 15th St. Re-roof. Project cost, $8,800

• Steve Wilson, 2807 S. Lincoln Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $9,000

Total: $6,492,862.40

