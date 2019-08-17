July 2019
• Anthony Shepherd, 1110 Vista Way. Storage shed. Project cost, $5,500
• York General, 2319 N. Lincoln Ave. Sign. Project cost, $500
• Leroy Taylor, 1019 N. Platte Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $3,570
• Anita Pryor, 1107 Burlington Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $8,243
• Wright Way Properties, 625 S. Lincoln Ave. Dale’s Trucks sign. Project cost, $500
• Hai Cai, 12 Country Club Heights. Re-side. Project cost, $18,000
• Robert Klingsporn, 1829 N. Platte Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $10,190
• Chris Ericson, 2404 E. 16th St. Re-roof. Project cost, $9,859
• York General Hospital, 2222 N. Lincoln Ave. Remodel pharmacy. Project cost, $472,944
• Lichti’s, 220 E. Nobes Road. Produce stand. Project cost, $500
• William Hulse, 223 W. Third St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $5,000
• City of York, 818 N. Nebraska Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $12,270
• Laurie Reinhardt, 402 N. Ohio Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $9,500
• Brenda Spencer, 705 Walnut St. Re-roof. Project cost, $7,800
• Kathleen Harwick, 725 N. Florida Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $500
• Mesner Development Co., 304 E. Nobes Road. 24-unit apartment building. Project cost, $2,850,000
• Ron Molt, 126 W. Elm St. Living room addition. Project cost, $51,686.40
• Dan Hecox, 402 N. York Ave. Replace privacy fence. Project cost, $1,000
• Derek Lunzmann, 11 Eastridge Drive South. Re-side, replace windows. Project cost, $18,000
• Jake Brooke, 128 N. Blackburn Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $5,000
• Hannah Witteman, 320 N. Iowa Ave. Replace front porch, sidewalk. Project cost, $4,000
• Sue Mayberry, 1830 N. Delaware Ave. Basement addition/kitchen addition. Project cost, $50,000
• Keith Krumeri, 1327 N. Iowa Ave. Re-build garage on existing site. Project cost, $3,000
• Lydia Popovich, 1311 N. Indiana Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $5,200
• Christian Holtzen, 516 N. Ohio Ave. Replace driveway and front stoop. Project cost, $800
• Lorinda Ocken, 236 E. 16th St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $500
• Blue Beacon, 4500 S. Lincoln Ave. Storage shed. Project cost, $6,000
• Derek Dauel, 325 Academy Ave. Garage with apartment unit above. Project cost, $65,000
• William Stiers, 1623 E. 15th St. Re-roof. Project cost, $8,800
• Steve Wilson, 2807 S. Lincoln Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $9,000
Total: $6,492,862.40