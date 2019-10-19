September, 2019
• Mark Gray, 1225 Kiplinger Ave. Storage shed. Project cost, $4,000
• Rowena Batterton, 717 N. Platte Ave. Remove and replace basement wall. Project cost, $8,500
• Ron Quast, 127 E. 18th St. Replace existing sidewalk. Project cost, $300
• Perry Valcoure, 1115 Grant Ave. Windows, partial siding, enclose porch. Project cost, $800
• Roger Remmers, 302 W. 19th St. Driveway. Project cost, $400
• Bonifacio Perez, 627 W. Seventh St. Privacy fence. Project cost, $2,500
• Wade Scamehorn, 667 E. Eighth St. Replace privacy fence. Project cost, $300
• Travis Suhr, 27 Arbor Court. Wheelchair ramp. Project cost, $4,335
• Ronald Winquest, 137 S. Ohio Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $6,950
• Ryne Norton, 1719 E. 15th St. Re-roof. Project cost, $9,272
• Darren Rediger, 1605 Kennedy Drive. Re-roof. Project cost, $11,000
• Bill Hoffman, 1704 E. 10th St. Storage shed. Project cost, $1,000
• Jeff Erickson, 328 Thompson Ave. Garage. Project cost, $25,979
• Duane Grotz, 1018 Road L. Two replacement grain bins. Project cost, $140,000
• Ayla McCarty, 628 East Ave. Privacy fence. Project cost, $1,500
• Allen Johnson, 1717 N. Delaware Ave. Deck. Project cost, $9,000
• Kevin Stephens, 1118 Poplar Ave. Remodel. Project cost, $4,000
• Casey Sloan, 501 N. Iowa Ave. Replace porch. Project cost, $1,000
• Rosalena Scamehorn, 667 E. Eighth St. Windows and siding, house and garage. Project cost, $24,875
• Mitchell Coffey, 1339 Duke Drive. Shed. Project cost, $5,000
• Scott Koch, 1504 N. Ohio Ave. Re-roof. Project cost, $14,040
• Rick Heiden, 1039 Kiplinger Ave. Re-side. Project cost, $10,500
• Jeff and Jamie L’Heureux, 302 S. Blackburn Ave. Lot 4, Bartek Subdivision. Project cost, $257,277.92
• Aaron Dressel, 1616 N. Delaware Ave. Finish driveway. Project cost, $2,500
• Nicholas Ziemba, 609 Walnut St. Re-side. Project cost, $10,000
Total: $555,028.92
