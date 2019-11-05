Changes happening at Heritage Realtors
Angela Berthold has been a member of her mother Sharon Hansen’s Heritage Realtor team for thirteen years as of this month. Hansen recently handed over the keys so to say as Berthold is now the designated broker for the real estate firm. Hansen will continue as the associate broker for the firm. “Basically, we swapped places,” said Berthold.
Berthold has held her broker’s license since 2014. As the designated broker, she will overlook the agency and the agents affiliated with the firm who are all independent contractors.
Along with giving up the designated broker position with the firm, Hansen is also transitioning ownership of the firm over to Berthold and the other three agents currently with the firm. That includes Suzie Ellis, Tracy Babcock and Bev Wiemer-Quiring. Joyce Malone, who has been with Heritage Realtors the past 29 years, will continue to serve as office manager. “She’s the one that keeps us all in line,” said Berthold.
Heritage Realtors has been part of the York business community since May, 1984 and has been located at 316 So. Lincoln Avenue for most of those years. Hours for the office are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. You can reach the office by calling 402-362-4427.
“We are family owned and operated, a member of the Multiple Listing Service and we would love to talk to you about selling or buying a home,” said Berthold. “Heritage Realtors has been instrumental in putting hundreds of buyers and seller together since our beginning in 1984 and we have deep roots in the community. Our agents support and are active in various charitable and civic groups. We are members of the National Board of REALTORS, Nebraska REALTORS Association and Blue River Area Board of REALTORS. Locally, we are members of the York Chamber of Commerce and York Community Development Corporation.”
Breeza honored as a 2019 Governor’s Wellness Award Recipient
Breeza Industrial, located in Utica, Nebraska, was recognized by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as a recipient of the 2019 Governor’s Wellness Award. Breeza is one of 42 Nebraska employers honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs to its employees.
“The businesses recognized today are putting people first and are making the workplace a healthy environment,” Governor Ricketts said. “Worksite wellness provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to live healthy lives, improve quality of life, and help grow a healthier Nebraska for the next generation.”
“In the past year, award recipients increased the percentage of people meeting Surgeon General Guidelines for Physical Activity by more than 11 percent, reduced tobacco use by 19 percent, and increased those meeting fruit and vegetable consumption guidelines by four percent. Great work also continues to manage stress and improve culture within these organizations.”
This year marks the 12th year recognizing businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace. The application process is designed to recognize businesses that have planted and nurtured the seed for wellness within their organization. Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support, and evaluation of outcomes.
Breeza has been offering worksite wellness programs for employees for three years. Primary program components include an active employee based wellness committee promoting the benefits of healthy diets, regular exercise, periodic medical exams/evaluation and providing educational materials on health and wellness topics. Employees are demonstrating excellent results including quitting smoking, weight loss, participation in preventive health screenings, and improved awareness of healthy foods and eating habits.
The Governor’s Wellness Award has three categories. The Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs; the Grower Award honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors; and the Harvester award recognizes businesses that are experiencing documented value and return on investment. Including this year’s winners, 466 total awards have been distributed across the state.
Farmers National Company announces new real estate salesperson
Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading real estate sales and farm and ranch management company, is pleased to announce that Jordan Swan of York, Nebraska, has joined the company as a real estate salesperson.
Swan specializes in farm, recreational and residential property sales. As a licensed real estate salesperson, she serves the state of Nebraska. Jordan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Ag Business and Animal Science from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.
She joins the Farmers National Company sales team that has collectively sold over $2.23 billion in the last five years and sold more than 3,811 properties.
Swan can be contacted at (402) 366-6324, via e-mail at JSwan@FarmersNational.com or visit www.FarmersNational.com/JordanSwan.
What the Heck: It’s been a tough last couple of days up here on the 400 block of Michigan Avenue in York. Diana Lewis, who had been battling cancer for the past couple of years, left our block and went home to her heavenly reward late last week. She will be laid to rest later this afternoon.
Diane was one of the most kind and considerate persons that I’ve ever met. I can honestly say I’ve never heard anyone ever say a bad word about her. We’ve had the opportunity to be neighbors with her and her husband Bob for close to 30 years and I’m pretty sure she was the deciding vote when the neighbors at that time voted whether they were going to allow us to move into the neighborhood. At least that’s what she always told me.
Theirs was the house in the neighborhood that the kids always seemed to flock to. She was one of a kind. She will be missed and our hearts go out to Bob and their family.
