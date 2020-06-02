The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officer at their recent meeting:
Sarah Tyner was named Document Management Officer. Tyner started with Cornerstone Bank in 2015 in the document scanning area and transferred to the Lending Department where she served until accepting this position. She is a native of Iowa and a graduate of Denison High School. Tyner and her family live in Gresham, Nebraska.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Malmo, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.
Bars and restaurants start to reopen
The loosening of restrictions have seen the reopening of some of the York area’s sit-down restaurants. The fast food places have been serving with their drive-through windows for quite a while now.
Chances “R” reopened for in house dining on Monday, June 1 and will also have their famous salad bar in the Hob Nob Lounge. It will be a little different though. Servers will be located behind the bar and will dish up whatever ingredients that you pick out and then your plate will be handed to you. The restaurant will resume daily and evening specials. Seating of course will be restricted according to the state restrictions.
The York Country Club is closed for dining this week and will reopen next Monday, June 9. Bar hours will be 11a.m. - 9p.m. and kitchen hours will be 5p.m.- 9p.m. according to restaurant manger Alisa Tennison.
The Offsides Lounge started with in-house dining this past week and will continue to serve drinks and meals in the future while following restrictions.
What it comes down to, you might want to give your favorite place to eat a call before going to ascertain what hours they are following and what restrictions they might have.
It will be good to get out and enjoy a meal that someone else makes.
Farmers Market to kick off June 18
All systems are go for York’s Farmers Market. The season will begin on Thursday, June 18 and York’s Kilgore Memorial Library will once again be the location. Local favorites and new vendors will be selling their homemade, handmade or homegrown items.
The set up will be done to comply with state COVID regulations. The chamber is supporting York County Relay for Life as they transition to be the coordinator of the market. Vendor registrations are available at the chamber office. Stop in or call for yours! Enjoy fresh air and sunshine on Thursday nights from five to seven pm June through September.
What the Heck:
My bride has had the last couple of months off as she was furloughed from her job the last week in March. That time has come to an end as she got called back the end of last week and I’m no longer the only one getting up in the morning to head off to work.
It has kind of been a trial run for when retirement beckons but since I’m a year older I’m pretty sure that she shouldn’t retire until I do. (Don’t tell her that I said that)
Don’t know when that’s going to be but I’m a lot closer to the bottom of the mountain rather than the top. I can honestly say that I still enjoy my job (most of the time) and everyone tells me that you’ll just know one day when you wake up and you know that it’s time.
Right now, every day that I wake up and the feet hit the floor…..makes it a pretty good day.
