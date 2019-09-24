Young Nebraskans Week was launched in the fall of 2018.
It is a carefully curated series of speakers, discussion panels, workshops and networking opportunities hosted by communities across the state that celebrate the talent, insight and energy of young professionals working in Nebraska while also exploring the intersection between cultures and cities.
Activities in York for Young Nebraskans Week is being coordinated by the York Young Professionals organization and it features activities that are open to the public regardless of your age according to Pepper Papineau of York who chairs the local organization this year.
Events kicked off with the YYP’s Tuesday Talks Lattes with Leaders which was this morning at 7 a.m. at Captain Red Beard’s. This every other month event on the last Tuesday of the month features a talk by a local “leader” and is usually attended by about 15-20 people. This morning’s speaker was Christi Lones, an assistant professor of history at York College who is also a member of the York City Council.
The NET network will be coming to town on Thursday, September 26 for a NPR Generation Listening Party to be held at Chances “R” in York. The event features a podcast story entitled “Reflection, Habits & Transformation”. The podcast lasts about 20 minutes with open discussion to follow according to Papineau.
Next Tuesday, October 1 will see several different events to be held in York starting at 10 a.m. with a PBS KIDS Family Event to be held at the Kilgore Memorial Library in York. Bring the kids to join Clifford the Big Red Dog for story time and a show.
Captain Red Beard’s will be the location at 5 p.m. for a NET Town Talk event. You’ll have a chance to meet NET leadership for a discussion about York. Then at 6:30 p.m. head out to the Holthus Convention Center and be a part of the television audience for the Big Red Wrap Up show which hopefully will showcase a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Clifford the Big Red Dog is hanging around for the day and will put in a special appearance at this event also.
Papineau also talked a little about the Young Professionals group in York and what they bring to the York community. He said that presently there are close to 50 members of the group and the purpose is to give a platform to network, share open communication, collaborate and share resources.
He said the members generally run in the 21-40 year age group but as he put it, “If you feel young and you get a W2 at the end of the year” you are welcome to join the group. The organization has a leadership council which meets monthly and tries to come up with unique ideas for social gatherings.
But young or old, he encouraged people to take advantage of the events coming up in the next week and reminded that all are open to the public and free.
Cornerstone insurance agents recognized
Ben Royal, CIC, of Cornerstone Insurance Group, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC), a leading national insurance professional organization.
Royal was awarded a certificate marking more than 15 years of participation as a designated CIC, which requires annual completion of advanced education and training.
Brenda Rasmussen, Customer Service Agent of Cornerstone Insurance Group in York was given the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) following her successful completion of a rigorous insurance education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.
Rasmussen has demonstrated her professional competence through the successful completion of the five CIC courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of insurance and insurance management, such as property and casualty, personal and commercial lines, commercial multiline, agency management, insurance company operations, life and health, and risk management.
The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
Royal and his wife, Jamie, have three children and reside in York. Rasmussen and her husband, Galen, have three children and reside in Geneva. Cornerstone Insurance Group is affiliated with Cornerstone Bank which serves 33 communities in Nebraska. They have 17 insurance offices in those locations.
Hoyer is a hit
This past Sunday we had the opportunity to attend a surprise birthday party in Gretna for a dear friend who shall remain nameless although she does a great job running the dialysis center for York General.
One surprise for her was that her daughters had arranged for Josh Hoyer to provide a couple hours of entertainment at the party. If you watch “The Voice” on NBC, you might recognize him as being from Lincoln who was on Blake Shelton’s team on the 2017 season of the show. It was interesting to ask him questions about the show and his experiences. He made it to the knockout rounds before he got beat out.
Basically, he said he spent about three months in LA and was on camera for about 15 minutes over the course of three or four shows. The best part of the experience according to Hoyer was the different people he got to meet from all over the country that were there like him hoping to hit it big.
As far as the Los Angeles part, he didn’t enjoy it that much. Sounded a lot like the whole business is kind of cutthroat and while he enjoyed parts of the experience, part of it made him glad to get back to the Midwest. He plays about 260 dates in a year either by himself or with his band.
Oh by the way, he’s a really, really good singer.
What the Heck:
This reflection is really easy for me to write during the football season as the heartbeat of the state of Nebraska usually rests on the latest results of the Husker football team and to a lesser extent of the Husker volleyball team. The best thing I saw on Sunday was a meme online of Larry the Cable Guy with something that said…”Please Lord, forgive me for everything I said during the first half of Saturday night’s Husker game”. My thoughts exactly. I plead “Guilty as charged”.
Last week’s What the Heck got cut due to space restrictions but here is what was submitted….
Hopefully you enjoyed last Saturday’s Husker win over Northern Illinois and hopefully you stayed or watched until the end of the game. If you did, you got to see former York Duke Simon Otte light up the Northern Illinois kick returner on the last Husker kickoff. A sight we got to see numerous times over his career as a Duke.
He also remained in the game as an outside linebacker on defense and was credited with another assisted tackle in the game. Otte continues a long line of York Dukes that have contributed to the Husker cause and is also joined on the team by former Dukes Garrett Snodgrass and Noah Stafursky, both who look to be slated for a redshirt year.
