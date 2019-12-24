I hope that everyone has all their cookies baked, presents wrapped and travel arrangements made now that we’ve made it to Christmas Eve. With the holiday right smack dab in the middle of the week, it makes it a little tougher to get away if you need to travel any distance. The Christmas season also makes it tougher to come up with some good local business angles for this column. So I’m going to go off on a tangent as I’ve been known to do once in awhile.
Since today is Christmas Eve, I thought I would look back on some Christmas memories from years past. Now that I and my bride are on the north side of Medicare eligibility, there are quite a few of them.
My earliest memories of Christmas consist of Christmas programs at church which was St. Peter Lutheran Church located on the north side of Humphrey, Nebraska. These were always held on Christmas Eve. There were four or five weeks of rehearsals and memorizing songs and parts of the program. It was such a big church back then and now when I go back, it really isn’t that big.
It was those nights when Santa Claus would come. All four of us kids would get all loaded in the car for church and then Mom and Dad always forgot something in the house and would have to run back in. We would then head off to church and when we got home, we would find that Santa Claus had made an appearance while we were gone.
Our Santa presents would be left on the kitchen table and each kid’s presents would be located at our “place” where we sat all the time. I always wondered how Santa knew where we sat all the time. There were a few years when Santa wouldn’t come until the middle of the night, but later on I figured out that were the times when we were running late for church.
I can vividly remember our Christmas program when I was in kindergarten out at the country school that we attended (you know, the one where we had to walk two miles uphill both ways to get to). The part I had to recite involved holding a doll behind my back and then bringing it out during my lines. I was mortified as a five-year old boy having to hold a doll. It probably scarred me for life.
I remember the times when our family would host the Sjuts Christmas get-togethers. It was a whole lot of fun when all the Sjuts uncles and cousins were in one place. We always drew names among the cousins and of course, Mama Sjuts would take care of buying the gifts and I knew what I got them when that particular cousin opened the gift.
As we got into my high school and college years, those gatherings would involve shooting blue rocks with cousins and uncles if the weather was half decent. It was always tough to outdo the uncles on the Sjuts side. Those guys were good shots. Where we did get the best of them though, is when my brother Bob and I would get them together in a poker game out in Dad and Mom’s camper. We took a lot of money off them over the years.
It was one of those Christmas gatherings when I first took Linda and Denise back to meet the folks. We (or I should say I) weren’t exactly sure where we were in our relationship but I knew I was definitely interested in moving things along. She won them over on that trip and it wasn’t long before they let me know they would be glad to have her as part of the family. I’ve always said that Mama Sjuts liked her a lot more than she liked me.
And then we were married. For a while we had a lot of Christmas celebrations to attend between all the family and work events. One year, we counted there were ten different Christmas events to attend. That got to be time consuming.
At home, Santa Claus would come in the middle of the night to fill the stockings. I don’t really remember what the time frame was when our girls finally figured out the whole Santa thing.
And as we got older, it seemed that the Christmas family events became more about the family rather than the gifts. I guess it just gets that way because if we need something now, we just go get it rather than wait for somebody to gift it our way. When the girls ask now what I need for Christmas we just tell them that we just want them to come and visit.
I know that some families have had the same Christmas traditions for years and years, but we always told the girls that when they got married and started having their own families, that they should start developing their own family traditions. We would have our family Christmas whenever everyone could get together. Something that took on more and more importance as Sara moved on to Kentucky, Texas and now Ohio.
But as always, the Christmas season is much more important than family get-togethers and giving each other gifts. It’s about celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. So, from myself and the whole Sjuts family, we would like to wish you a very Merry and Blessed Christmas holiday and a very safe and happy New Year.
