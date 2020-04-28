The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank at their recent meeting:
Natalie Demuth was named Vice-President/Commercial Loans/SAFE Act Officer for Cornerstone Bank in York. Demuth is a York County native and a graduate of Centennial Public School and the University of Nebraska. She started with Cornerstone Bank in 2004, and has worked in the Lending Department all of that time. Natalie and her husband, Collin, have two sons and reside in York.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Malmo, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.
Local real estate firm wins awards
The Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate office in York is proud to announce two local office winners of the 2019 Coldwell Banker International Awards.
Kelly Kiser-Mostrom is a recipient of the Diamond Society Award. This was awarded to Individual Sales Associates who produce a minimum of $165,000 in Closed Adjusted Total Commission Income or 25 Total Units. This criteria targets the Top 10% of individual agents worldwide.
Cindi Nickel was awarded the President’s Circle award. The President’s Circle Award is awarded to individual sales associates who produce a minimum of $245,000 in closed Adjusted Total Commission Income or 35 Total Units. This criteria targets the Top 5% of individual agents worldwide.
This program recognizes companies, offices, agents and teams who demonstrated outstanding achievement, integrity, commitment and innovation, and have been recognized by the national Coldwell Banker® brand. Having ranked as a top company, agent or team in the Coldwell Banker ® network truly earns these agents an elite place in the industry.
The Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate office in York is located at the corner of 5th Street and Grant Avenue.
Daily update becoming part of daily life
Do you wait to see the daily update from the Four Corners Health Department? I for one always take the time to stop and read it as the coronavirus has taken over our lives for the most part and dictate where we can go, who we can see and what we can purchase.
I was really surprised to see the report after 89 people were tested last week and only one positive case came out of the testing. I really expected the number to jump quite a bit.
We had our own scare last week when our son-in-law called and told us that daughter Denise up in Hartington had gone home sick from work with a fever and cough. Your mind quickly jumps to the worst case scenario. She went in and got tested and on Friday we got the message that her test was negative. Just a little case of the flu. Best case of flu ever in my mind. Cedar County is still without a verified case of the virus.
What the Heck
We finally joined the ranks of FaceBook users a couple of months ago and one benefit of being on there is the funny videos that pop up from time to time. It’s amazing how many dumb people there are in the world.
On the other hand, there are also some videos that amaze and move me. For every dumb bunny out there, there are some smart ones that come up with stuff that makes you feel like maybe the world does have a chance.
