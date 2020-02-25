There’s a lot going on at the Arby’s Restaurant located out by the I-80, US 81 interchange.
This past October 1, Larry Mertens sold the York Arby’s location to Panda, Inc. located in Omaha which brings the number of stores the company owns to 14. Shortly afterwards, the new owners started a complete renovation of the exterior and interior. They also sent Kelly McMullen to York to manage the location. He had been an assistant manager for one of their stores in Omaha and had been with Panda, Inc. since 2002.
As of January 5, the company started on the interior of the building and the new look is the latest corporate look. It is sleek and modern. There will be a Grand Re-opening celebration on Friday and Saturday, March 6-7. McMullen said there will be registrations for giveaway prizes but that the final plans haven’t been finalized. Watch for more details to come.
“The company is very happy to be a part of the York community,” said McMullen. “We have plans to become more involved with the community in the future. We’d like to work with the schools and other organizations as we find out what they need help with.”
He won’t have to look far for support at the York Arby’s as his wife, Nikohle, is an assistant manager there and will help oversee the 21 employees, 14 of which are full-time. He and Nikohle have moved to York and are busy settling in with their four children. Those kids include Alisha who is 14, Nicholas – 12, Preston who is seven years old and Mason who checks in at two years old.
McMullen said they are looking forward to becoming involved in the York community. “It’s a smaller town of course,” he said. “People have been very friendly and we’ve been impressed with the support that the schools and athletes receive from the community. We’ve been getting to know some of the regulars that come in and looking forward to meeting more people.”
Leap into summer
The York Young Professionals group in York will celebrate the Leap Year this weekend with a Leap Into Summer event that will be held at the York City Auditorium. It will be a family friendly event and will take place Saturday, February 29 and will kick off at 4 p.m.
Everyone is invited and Young Professional members get in free and for non-members there is a $5 fee. Children are FREE!.
If you plan on attending, please bring a side dish and bring along anything you would like to drink. Summer yard games will be played although it will be indoors. This is a great way to meet new people and reconnect with people you already know.
If you’re new in town, what better way to get acquainted. Call the Chamber office at 402-362-5531 for more information.
Get your
kids involved
The Youth Involvement Fair is set for Thursday, March 19 from 5 – 7 PM at York’s City Auditorium. York Parks and Recreation is partnering with the York Chamber to host the evening geared to your family!
Stop in and pick up registrations for all the great activities your kids and register for. The LEGO Jr League will be there showcasing the amazing builds they have been working on. No time for dinner? Emmanuel-Faith students have you covered! They will be operating the concession stand during the event.
What the Heck:
I’ve got a sickness or at least it’s like a bad cold. At least sometimes Linda thinks it’s a sickness. The story is that I grew up going to auctions with my Dad. He was always on the lookout for a good bargain and as with many of his era, I think it had to do with growing up in the Depression years. I think I’ve inherited some of his genes.
The only difference is that Dad used to hold on to his bargains and figure out innovative ways to use them out on the farm. I like to turn a profit on the bargains I find. I’ve used eBay for quite a while and more recently one can sell things on Facebook using different selling groups.
That’s why when I was in Seward on Monday for work and went into the local thrift store to buy a couple of paperbacks to read on my lunch hour, I walked out with two paperbacks and a set of vintage wooden water skis. Someone is going to want to display those babies at their lake home or maybe even use them behind their vintage speedboat. If not, you can probably get a good deal on them at our garage sale this spring.
It’s not always the profit you might make, sometimes it’s just the thrill of the hunt.
