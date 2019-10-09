The York General Imaging Department is sponsoring a Girls Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the York Country Club.
Admission is free for this event and the public is invited to attend. Girl Public that is.
There will be a short program headed by Jillian Fickenscher, M.D. who will be the speaker for the evening. Other than that, other fun activities for the girls will be a fun night of shopping and wine tasting.
As of this writing the following vendors are scheduled to be there: 4th Street Boutique, Allure Boutique, Brick Road Boutique, Faller Landscape, Gel Moments, Isaiah’s Toybox, JC 8, Kirtsey’s, Liz’s Sweet Shop, Peterson Petal Company, K & H Rustics, Reborn Décor, Sincerely Nicole, T Squared Boutique, Triple Crown Boutique and Valencia Boutique.
That’s a lot of boutiques in that group. Organizers say there may be more to come. So, if you’re a girl, you like shopping and wine tasting, you like hanging out with a lot of other girls and you need an evening away from the husband and the kids, make plans to attend.
Buy a Bike
The York Police Department is having their Annual Bike Sale. The Police Department will sell unclaimed bicycles by sealed bids. Bikes are located at the York City Shop, 303 East Nobes Road in York.
Bikes may be viewed from Noon - 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 14, 15 and 16. Bids will be accepted until 6 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 16.
Epworth to celebrate 130 years
You can join the dedicated staff of Epworth Village as they celebrate 130 years of transforming lives. The Heart of the Matter Dinner and Auction will be Thursday, October 17 at York’s Holthus Convention Center.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. with a silent auction before catered dinner is served. At 6:15 p.m. the celebration program will begin and the live auction will start at 6:30. Reservations are required and may be sent to mplock@epworthvillage.org.
Flag football coming back to York
The York Public Schools will once again host the Special Olympics State Flag Football competition on Oct. 19 and 20 at York High School. This is an awesome event that brings in several athletes and their families to our wonderful community for the weekend. This event is not possible without monetary and volunteer donations.
The York Schools are still in need of about 50 volunteers to help with a variety of opportunities. If you are interested in making a donation to this event to help cover costs or to volunteer your time, please email Beth Ericson at beth.ericson@yorkdukes.org or Gayla Knight at gayla.knight@yorkdukes.org.
“We would also encourage as many people as can come to York High School on October 19 and/or 20 to help cheer on these athletes from all across Nebraska,” said Ericson. “The games and skills competitions will be held at the track complex north of York High School.”
What the Heck?
Mom always told me when I was growing up….”Make sure you brush your teeth”. She was right. It pays to take care of your teeth. Just ask any dentist.
She wasn’t blessed with the best teeth in the world growing up and it seems that I’ve inherited some of that from her. I brushed and I brushed but just like her, as I grow older some of my teeth have failed me.
Last fall I had a tooth which had a root canal break off right at the gum line. The good news was that since it had a root canal, it really didn’t hurt that much. The bad news. It was right in the middle of the “chewing zone”.
So I have been going through the process of getting a tooth implant to replace the one that wasn’t going to the grave with me. It’s quite a process. I’m past the point where they pull the tooth and pack the cavity with cadaver bone particles. (Thank You by the way to the person who provided such matter. I’ll take good care of it)
I’ve now had the titanium post inserted and will have to wait the four months or so until that becomes firmly a part of my upper left jawbone. It really hasn’t been too bad a process as a couple of ibuprofen has handled any discomfort.
I’m going to have to train myself to chew on the left side though when the tooth is installed. Right now everything automatically goes to the right side.
