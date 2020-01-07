The York Chamber will be holding its annual Farm Ag Expo this Thursday and Friday, January 9-10, at the Holthus Convention Center in York.
Several Exhibitors from around the area will be on hand to talk with the producers from York and the surrounding area. The entire expo will be indoors and the admission is free.
A Business After Hours Celebration of the agriculture community will be held on Thursday, January 9 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. There will be complimentary appetizers (while supplies last), great raffle prizes (proceeds to benefit Chamber ag scholarships) and cash bar service will be available. Come out any time after 5 p.m. A raffle drawing will take place at 6 p.m. Make plans to join us as we celebrate our ag community.
Cooper files for seat on NPPD board
Robert Cooper of York has announced that he has filed for the seat on the Nebraska Public Power District, Board of Directors for Subdivision 7 which is currently held by Ken Kunze. Kunze has chosen not to run for re-election. “After Ken decided not to run he encouraged me to run for his seat,” said Cooper.
“I have almost 42 years of experience in the public power industry,” said Cooper. “That includes 18 plus years with York County Rural Public Power District (now Perennial) and 23 plus years with the Nebraska Rural Electric Association.”
“I have worked in a variety of positions from groundman and lineman to being the job training and safety coordinator for the Nebraska Rural Electric Association,” he added. “I’ve had the opportunity to work at all levels of the industry and with managerial directors as well. I believe that I have a good background to serve as a director for NPPD.”
Eakes named 2019 Elite Dealer by ENX Magazine
Eakes Office Solutions has been named a 2019 Elite Dealer by ENX Magazine, an industry magazine for technology and document imaging.
“What makes a dealer Elite?” asks Erik Cagle, Editorial Director of ENX Magazine. “There’s a growing movement towards inbound marketing and corporate citizenship in the community. We have no problem with dealers who pound the pavement, but those that can really flex their creative muscle by devising multi-touch marketing campaigns that call upon various social media platforms can help establish them as thought leaders on an array of subjects.
And while cutting a check for $250 as a donation can be helpful, it doesn’t go as far as organizing a charity golf event or participating as a group in a 5K run to combat childhood illness. Elite Dealers are creating a foundation that speaks to the needs of many organizations, with executives and employees alike working shoulder to shoulder for a greater cause.”
Eakes earned Elite recognition in 2019 for a few reasons, the first being their quick-hitting TV commercials. Producing 15-second commercials helped Eakes say more in less time. With a growing number of services, they can now air two different messages within the standard 30-second commercial timeslot.
Eakes also earned the business of one of the largest school districts in the state with a complete MPS package, including production machines, copiers, printers and print management software. Lastly, Eakes was recognized for their great company culture. Eakes follows the work-hard, play-hard mentality, and never misses an opportunity to celebrate everything from birthdays to 40th work anniversaries.
“Our goal, first and foremost, is to continue to provide Midwest businesses with world-class products and support, which is key in our selection as an Elite Dealer,” said Mark Miller, President and CEO of Eakes Office Solutions. “We are honored to receive this recognition for a sixth consecutive year.”
Eakes has been named an Elite Dealer in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
What the Heck: So did you make any New Year’s resolutions this year? There’s your usual ones that people make, you know, lose weight, stop smoking, work out more and maybe spend less money.
I gave up making resolutions a long time ago as I never seemed to carry any out for more than a week or so. If I did decide to make a few this year, here are a few that I might consider.
1. I resolve not to buy into any of the preseason Husker football hype until they prove they are worthy.
2. To that same end I resolve not to make any more dumb predictions on what the Husker football record will be. By dumb, I mean any prediction of more than six wins. Nobody remembers what I predicted for this past year, do you?
3. I resolve to golf more this year. (I could handle this one)
4. I resolve to try different varieties of beer this year. (Again one that I could hang with)
5. I resolve to again not make any resolutions. I’m tired of them already.
