Doreen Luethje has always enjoyed staying in various bed and breakfasts over the years.
After moving to York she was driving up 6th Street when she passed by the house located at 501 East 6th Street. A thought popped into her head that the house would make a great bed and breakfast. It was something that she had thought about doing from time to time.
“I have to keep busy,” said Luethje. “It was something I had an interest in and called some other bed and breakfast owners and also attended the B&B state organization meeting in Nebraska City where I got some good feedback.”
The house had been sitting empty for two years and the first thing she had to do was find someone who could tell her what kind of condition it was in and was would be needed in the way of renovation. She contacted Mike Finke at Jensen Lumber who then put her in touch with Frank Harre. Harre of course had been in the construction business for a whole lot of years and went through the house with her and also put her in touch with some other experts such as Rick Steever and Josh Stenger who looked at the foundation and plumbing respectively.
“We wanted to be able to be able to do the renovations and keep the whole project affordable,” said Luethje.
She ended up purchasing the house in February, 2019 and started into the project that would end up taking about a year to complete. She did some of the demolition work herself with the help of family members and then let the professionals take over. Rick Johnson ended up being the general contractor for the project.
The end result is definitely a place that guests will enjoy during their stay. There are three guest rooms upstairs with a capacity to sleep six. Each guest room has its own renovated or brand new bathroom and each room has its own theme also. Guests will be served a homemade breakfast in the mornings.
Luethje owned and operated Interior Innovations for twenty years and had her own retail location on the south side of the square from 2004 to 2013. She has taken that expertise and created a very inviting bed and breakfast which will proceed under the name B&B On Sixth.
The kitchen was the only room that was entirely gutted and rebuilt and the rest of the home features the original wood floors. The only thing left to be done in the kitchen is the installation of a commercial dish washer.
Luethje is currently working on getting a commercial restaurant license also which will allow her to host events with up to around 35 people. Events that could include pre-nuptial dinners and bridal or baby showers.
Luethje has joined and is a member of the B&B Association of Nebraska and will soon have a web site that is being developed by her daughter Megan O’Hare. She can be reached by calling 402-363-8926 if you would like information on rates.
If you go back far enough in York history, the home for years was known as the Meehan house. The home was originally built in 1904 by Dennis Meehan for his wife Mary and their four children; Peter, Rose, Dennis Jr. and Mary. Dennis Meehan Sr. was a businessman in York and operated the Meehan Shoe Store which was taken over by Dennis Jr. in 1949.
Dennis Jr. also became owner of the house which they then remodeled. He lived there with his wife Margaret and their five children. It remained in the Meehan family until 1986 when Margaret passed away and the family decided to sell the home.
Luethje said that several of the Meehan grandchildren visited the house during the renovation project and she thoroughly enjoyed their memories of all the good times the family had in the home over the years.
Good memories are what Luethje hopes will continue with the visitors that will be staying at B&B on Sixth in the near future.
Chamber exec asks customers to remember local businesses
“There are a lot of businesses making adjustments to be available to customers while working within the health department guidelines on the corona virus,” said York Chamber exec Madonna Mogul.
“Please utilize the services you have available locally,” she added. “We all must one another! Please contact them to see how they can help you. I want to thank Four Corners Health Department putting in long hours to ensure that accurate information is being communicated to the public, health facilities and schools. We are blessed to have you here.”
Virtual event planned
The annual Youth Involvement Fair, which has been advertised in this column the past couple of weeks will now be a virtual event this year starting Thursday March 19 at 5 p.m. York’s Chamber and Park and Rec teams are working with exhibitors to have all the activities and registrations linked on the Chamber’s website www.yorkchamber.org.
Videos highlighting the exciting programs for children and families will be posted to this (Youth Involvement Fair’s) Facebook page. We are mindful of the recommendations from the health department and look forward to coming together as a community in this fashion! Call the Chamber 402-362-5531 or Parks & Rec 402-363-2630 with any questions.
What the Heck:
There isn’t anything I can add here that will shed any more light on the nation’s plight that hasn’t been said a hundred times already. Just be safe, stay home if you can, wash your hands and pray. I’ve heard it said several times…maybe this is God’s way of saying “Slow down….and remember what’s important to you and your family.”
