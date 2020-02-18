Fillman Law Offices is pleased to announce that attorney Jerry Clinch has joined their practice.
Clinch attended Stetson University College of Law in Florida, one of the top schools in the country for trial advocacy and legal writing. He grew up in Grand Island and returned to Nebraska to be near family.
“I’m loving the transition to Fillman Law Offices, it’s a good fit for me,” Clinch said. “And as I’m getting to see more and more of York, I’m really going to love the community as well. I’m very excited.”
Clinch has continued what seems to be a tradition at Fillman Law Offices—serving in the Navy. Clinch was a sonar technician in the Navy and was stationed in Florida. After leaving the Navy he returned to Nebraska where he met his wife Amber. They later returned to Florida when Klinch decided to attend law school.
As noted earlier, he attended law school at Stetson, earning his Juris Doctor degree after just two and a half years of study. Clinch distinguished himself at Stetson with two judicial internships. He was a teaching assistant for the Trial Advocacy class and was a published member of the Stetson Law Review.
But the pull of family ties was strong. The Clinches returned to Hordville, Nebraska, near their extended family. Clinch did trial work but wanted to expand his practice. He is now doing everything from estate work to family law at Fillman Law Offices.
Amber Clinch works for a social services agency that specializes in supervised visitation and other support for families. The couple has two daughters, MaKenna and Sophia.
During his free time, Jerry enjoys the outdoors with family and friends, whether it’s camping or going on long walks. He likes cooking and trying out new recipes and plays a variety of musical instruments.
Tabitha offers support and hospice volunteer training in March
Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, offers support groups and individual hospice volunteer training throughout March.
The “Seward Grief Support Group” will be held Tuesday, Mar. 10, 5 p.m., at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1014 N. 6th St. For questions, please contact Tabitha Hoffman, hospice bereavement coordinator, at 402.362.7739.
Join Tabitha Hospice and Four Corners Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) for a special support group the last Tuesday of each month, Mar. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Four Corners Health Department, 2101 N. Lincoln Ave., York. If interested, please call 402.362.2621 ahead for a brief conversation to help identify your personal bereavement needs.
Individual hospice volunteer training is available throughout York, Seward, Butler, Polk, Fillmore, Saline and surrounding counties. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care, light housekeeping, office and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha clients and families. For questions or to learn more about hospice volunteering, contact Susan Stearns, Tabitha Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 402.362.7739 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.
Spring not so far away
Even though it is still technically winter, the nice weather we have had on the weekends feels like spring is just around the corner. (Now watch, the minute I write this we will get about a foot of snow). Attending the Home Show last Friday can get a person thinking about spring and summer projects that need to be done around the house.
I came across some of the following quotes about the spring season and thought I would share some of them.
“Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.” – Virgil A. Kraft
“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” – Anne Bradstreet
“Spring is the time of plans and projects.” – Leo Tolstoy
“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s Party!’” — Robin Williams
“In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.” — Mark Twain
“Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is.” — Jessica Harrelson
“The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter!” — Jen Selinsky
“The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.”— S. Brown
Which also reminds me. Don’t forget to spring your clocks ahead on Sunday, March 8. It will be nice again to have that extra hour of daylight in the evening.
What the Heck:
When will we learn? I hope never. We headed out Saturday evening to Cappy’s, a local hotspot located in Lincoln to see Melanie and Chad Springer. Melanie is one of our “other” adopted daughters who is a good friend and former classmate of our daughter Denise. Chad, who hails from Utica, sings lead vocals for the band Strange Medicine and it’s always a great party when they play. (They are really good).
Once again it seems, we managed to stay until all of a sudden the music stops and they tell us we have to leave. Well, we didn’t have to actually go as the bars stay open until 2 a.m. in Lincoln, but it seemed like it wasn’t that far away.
It was a fitting end to a long day that started with grandson Isaac’s basketball game up in South Sioux City. We did make a good decision and stayed in Lincoln rather than trying to drive home that late. The end result is that I got a lot of naps in on Sunday afternoon. Which I needed.
