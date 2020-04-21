The Board of Directors of York State Bank is pleased to announce that Mark Way has recently been appointed as President of York State Bank.
Way has over 30 years of banking experience with thirteen of those years have been spent serving the customers at York State Bank.
According to the board, Way has demonstrated a strong track record in York State Bank’s management team, his integrity, passion and commitment to developing talent and culture are important qualities that will further propel the current and future success of York State Bank.
He succeeds Garold Leggott, who has served as President for the past 12 years. Leggott will continue to serve the bank in a vital role as Chairman of the Board as he transitions toward retirement at the end of the year.
Way, a native of Trumbull, Nebraska was a 1988 graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. After graduation, he started his banking career at the Bank of Doniphan. After a year and a half there, he was recruited by the Lauritzen Group and transitioned to a bank in Blair, Nebraska.
From there he moved to a bank in Dennison, Iowa until joining York State Bank in December 2007. He has served as the CFO at York State Bank while also helping out with some lending duties over the years.
Way and his wife Andrea, who is the director for Little Blessings Pre-School, have raised three children. Son Zach is a senior at UNL and due to graduate in about three weeks. Hannah is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Kearney and her twin Ryan works for the City of York.
“I’m looking forward to serving as the President of the bank,” said Way. “We’ve got a lot of good thing going here and I’m very happy with the staff. They have done a great job dealing with the corona virus situation and how it has affected our operations. I’m looking forward to being able to get back to normal and getting back to helping and growing our community.”
Local real estate firm wins awards
The Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate office in York is proud to announce two local office winners of the 2019 Coldwell Banker International Awards.
Kelly Kiser-Mostrom is a recipient of the Diamond Society Award. This was awarded to Individual Sales Associates who produce a minimum of $165,000 in Closed Adjusted Total Commission Income or 25 Total Units. This criteria targets the Top 10% of individual agents worldwide.
Cindi Nickel was awarded the President’s Circle award. The President’s Circle Award is awarded to individual sales associates who produce a minimum of $245,000 in closed Adjusted Total Commission Income or 35 Total Units. This criteria targets the Top 5% of individual agents worldwide.
This program recognizes companies, offices, agents and teams who demonstrated outstanding achievement, integrity, commitment and innovation, and have been recognized by the national Coldwell Banker® brand. Having ranked as a top company, agent or team in the Coldwell Banker ® network truly earns these agents an elite place in the industry.
The Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate office in York is located at the corner of 5th Street and Grant Avenue.
Hubbard running for NPPD Board
Sheila Hubbard is on the ballot this coming election having filed for the open seat on the NPPD Board. Whoever is elected will replace Ken Kunze in this district as he decided not to run again.
“I am running for the NPPD Board because I was raised with the idea that one of Nebraska’s strengths was being a public power state,” said Hubbard. “It is a number one priority to me that NPPD provides safe, affordable, and reliable energy for all Nebraska residents.”
“I have an understanding of the power industry through family and friends who have retired from or are currently working in the energy sector,” she added. “My counseling and mediation training has given me a love of working with people and taught me that great discoveries and solutions can be discovered through collaboration and communication.”
Hubbard added that the NE League of Women Voters has made their Vote411 Voter Guide available online. There are four candidates running for the NPPD seat.
What the Heck
We are all sitting here at home waiting for things to re-open and get back to a little bit of normal. I know one thing, if things don’t ease up anytime soon, either Linda is going to try her hand at cutting hair, or else I’m going to be sporting one spiffy looking mullet.
