What’s back?
Football season is back and I’m one of those that are glad.
If you hate football and especially Nebraska football, you have my permission to bypass this column and go on to the comics. I usually have this one column a year trying to predict what will happen with the Huskers and this is it. I’m usually not very accurate but then a lot of the prognosticators miss also.
I believe I was overly optimistic last year in Scott Frost’s first year and had things gone right from the start I might have been closer. Take out the monsoon that canceled the Akron game, leading to Colorado being the first game and then take out the Colorado guy that was trying to unscrew Adrian Martinez’s leg from the rest of his body and things would have had a better start.
First of all, does football make your life better? It doesn’t pay my bills, it doesn’t take out the trash, it doesn’t put groceries in the cupboard and it doesn’t extend my life. Instead, it makes me spend money to attend games, it generates extra trash when we have people come over to watch games, it depletes the grocery inventory on the shelf when said people are over and it has probably shortened my life over the years. (See Oklahoma games back in the 70’s).
What is it about football that enables complete strangers to jump around and high five everyone within reach when that football crosses the goal line? Name one activity that generates the same kind of passion among people that haven’t met before. I’ve never seen that at a sales meeting at work, haven’t seen that in church and haven’t seen it at a school play.
I remember after the 1994 season when the Huskers played Miami in the Orange Bowl trying to get Tom Osborne his first national championship. (I contend he would have had two or three by that time if instant replay would have been in effect back then) We had a watch party at our house that evening and remember the utter joy that exploded after the clock got to zero and the Huskers had pulled it off.
The next thing I knew, there were four or five guys out in our front yard, playing football in the snow and the cold with no coats on and just loving the fact we were national champions. There might have been some adult beverages that contributed to that “front yard game” also, but it was the football win that triggered the fun. You just don’t get that kind of emotion after an elementary school play.
So on to the important stuff….how will it play out this year? Here was my prediction from last year….
“So, after doing all kinds of calculations, studying the schedule for at least five minutes, rolling some dice, consulting with a psychic and just pulling something out of the air, here’s my prediction for the season. If Adrian Martinez stays healthy, 8-4. If he goes down 6-6.
Hopefully nobody will remember this by the end of the season anyway.”
You’ll notice that I had the right numbers. The only thing is that the numbers were reversed. My prediction of 8-4 got reversed to 4-8. But then again, Martinez did get injured in that Colorado game which delayed the improvement that he would show later in the season.
My inner Husker self who dreams big and bigger would love for the Scott Frost story to replicate what he did his second season at Central Florida. Imagine the hype if after ten games, the Huskers haven’t been beat. The national media would come running to Lincoln to tell that story and to see where the season would end up. That’s the pot at the end of the rainbow.
My realistic Husker self would just love to be relevant again and be included in the conversation. My goal would be to have something to hold over my Ohio son-in-law for the next year….say a victory over the Buckeyes at the end of September. My goal would be to have no one yelling “Let’s Go Hawks” at the end of the Iowa game the day after Thanksgiving. In fact, it would be nice to have no Iowa fans left in Memorial Stadium at the end as they had all left after absorbing a sound beating.
But we are just delaying what we came here to do. Forecast what will happen this year. So, after doing no calculations, not looking at the schedule, having trouble finding any dice in the drawer, finding out the psychic has left town for the week and looking for and not finding anything out there in the air, here goes.
The Huskers will be relevant this year and will rejoin the national conversation and will finish 10-2 and will play in the Big Ten championship game. My “Inner Husker Self” pushed my “Realistic Husker Self” to the side and came up with those numbers.
Once again, I hope nobody remembers this if it’s as wrong as I was last year.