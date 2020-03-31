If you are reading this column on Tuesday morning, today is the last day that Eakes Office Solutions will be located at 710 Lincoln Avenue in York.
Starting April 1, the Eakes sales office will be located at 202 East 5th Street in the northwest corner of the ground floor of the Towne House building. The sales office had been located in the location that saw the Eakes retail store call home for the past 22 years or so until last August when the retail store was closed.
That being said that 710 Lincoln Avenue location holds a lot of memories for me and lot of other people. I first came to York as the assistant manager at the former JM McDonalds store which occupied the corner where York State Bank is now located. One of the first business people that I met was Loren Thompson who at that time owned the Coast to Coast store at 710 Lincoln Avenue. He became a good friend over my years at McDonalds and later when I transitioned over to the York News-Times.
He was an excellent businessman and somebody I could always depend on to give me the straight dope on what was happening in the business community. He then moved the store south to where Ace Hardware now resides and as a result, Eakes moved from its first location at the corner of 4th Street and Lincoln Avenue to the 710 Lincoln Avenue spot.
Which is where it remained until today. I came on board with Eakes back in 2003 and in about a week, I’ll have been there 17 years. (How did they go by so fast?) I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of great people at the Eakes retail store and even though I didn’t work in the store, I’ve always officed out the York location.
Going forward you’ll find me, copier tech Harvey Merrill and various other visiting Eakes personnel making a new home at the 202 East 5th Street address. There is a suite of about four offices in the northwest corner. The offices have been repainted and new carpet was put down throughout by our new landlords Mierau & Co. We will also be their new neighbors.
I’m pretty sure that this new location will be my “last” office location that I’ll call home.
Cornerstone Bank announces new officer
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointments of the following officers of the bank at their January and February meetings:
Carlos Campos was named Assistant Vice-President and Credit Review Manager. Carlos comes to York from Culver City, California where he has spent the past twenty years in the banking business at various financial institutions. Carlos is familiar with York as he graduated in 1996 from York College with a Business Administration Degree. Campos and his wife, Nadia, are now living in York.
Angela Allgood was named a Loan Officer at Henderson/Bradshaw/McCool. She started with Cornerstone Bank in April 2018 in the Credit Review Department. Allgood has a BS Degree from the University of Nebraska of Lincoln in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. She and her husband, Eric, and their two children live in Henderson.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities including; Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Malmo, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.
Chamber exec asks customers to remember local businesses
“There are a lot of businesses making adjustments to be available to customers while working within the health department guidelines on the corona virus,” said York Chamber exec Madonna Mogul.
“Please utilize the services you have available locally,” she added. “We all must one another! Please contact them to see how they can help you. I also want to thank Four Corners Health Department putting in long hours to ensure that accurate information is being communicated to the public, health facilities and schools. We are blessed to have you here.”
What the Heck:
Facing what the world is facing there’s always time for the lighter side of things. Here’s a story that I heard recently that gave me a good chuckle.
There was a salesman out driving in the country driving about 40 mph when he noticed a three-legged chicken running alongside his car. He sped up to 50 and the chicken kept pace. Thinking this was odd, he sped up to 60 mph and the chicken suddenly sped up and ran in front of his car up a farm lane.
Curious now, the salesman pulled into the farm and saw an old farmer in overalls standing there. Stopping, he asked the farmer about the three-legged chicken. “We’ve been raising those three-legged chickens now for while,” he said. He asked the salesman, “Do you like drum legs?”
“You bet, the wife does too,” said the salesman. “Well, do you ever have a guest over that likes drum legs too?,” asked the farmer. “That’s why we thought a three-legged chicken would be a good idea.”
“Well, how do they taste?” asked the salesman.
“To be honest,” said the farmer. “We don’t know, we’ve never been able to catch one.”
