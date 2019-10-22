It’s got to be one of the coolest business names around….Talley Ho Vending.
The phrase “Talley Ho” might conjure up thoughts of chasing and hunting the elusive red fox around an English countryside, but instead owner Brad Talley is out hunting for customers for his new vending company which is about four weeks old.
Talley and his wife Tracy, who is the office manager at York Equipment, moved to York about seven years ago where he was the manager of the large seed warehouse located on the north side of town. Upon retirement from that position recently, he and Tracy decided to start this family-owned and operated business to solve a need they had identified. Talley added that they very much appreciated the efforts of Lisa Hurley of the York County Development Corporation for her help in getting the business off the ground.
Talley will be working with customers, both large and small in the York County region to select the perfect vending machines for their businesses. Talley Ho Vending will be offering bulk candy machines and drink vending machines along with filling, servicing and cleaning of the machines on a regular basis.
“We want to be local, local, local,” said Talley. “I’ve seen a lot of machines out there where you have to contact somebody outside the area when you have a problem. We’re going to be right here.”
“Being a small business our priority is going to be to offer lower pricing and outstanding customer service to all businesses, whether they are big or small,” he added. “We won’t have a huge overhead which will allow us to keep our prices reasonable.”
Talley has been busy locating the small bulk candy machines and the larger vending machines that he hopes to place in a number of local businesses. To that end, he is also having a custom trailer built that will allow for the larger machines to be transported where they need to go.
He said they will tailor the products in each machine to what the customer wants in their business. “I’ve created different lists of candy and drinks and the customer gets to pick what they want,” said Talley. “We encourage our customers to be involved in the selection of their vending machines and what they would like in them. We also want our customers to be involved with changes when they feel they need different product in their machines. We hope when you are choosing a vending company, you will give Talley Ho Vending an opportunity to meet with you and service your vending needs.”
The new company has a web site at www.talleyhovending.com and you can also reach Talley at 515-975-6214 with questions or to set up an appointment.
“I’m really excited about the possibilities,” said Talley. “It’s our way to stay here in York and right now we’re trying to get the word out about what our company can offer.”
Tabitha looking for volunteers
Hospice volunteers are an integral part of Tabitha’s Hospice team, providing emotional, physical and spiritual support. This may include:
• Companionship
• Light housekeeping
• Office and clerical assistance
• Bereavement support
• Pet therapy
• Veteran-to-veteran program
Tabitha Hospice Volunteer Coordinators are happy to answer your questions and share more about this unique and rewarding opportunity. Reach them today at 402.486.8506 or Hospice.Volunteer@Tabitha.org or. Length of commitment may vary from one time to multiple visit(s) for several weeks or months. Complete training is provided
Smart phones a roadblock to conversation
You’ve seen it before. Someone walking down a street engrossed in their phone and running head on into a light pole. Or someone driving down the road, not looking AT the road but at their Facebook page on their phone.
Linda and I had the opportunity to run into Lincoln this past Sunday on some errands and we stopped in to eat lunch at one of our favorite restaurants in Lincoln, that being BisonWitches. We were sitting there eating lunch when we started looking around. In the section of the restaurant that we were in there were 12 other customers in that area.
Nine of the 12 were sitting there looking at their smartphones. There were some college students and two or three couples like ourselves. Nobody was talking to each other just staring at that little screen. Just another example of the whole world changing, and not for the better.
What the Heck: Fall has arrived and I just wanted to remind all my neighbors. Once again I’ve put my name on all the leaves on the trees in our yard. So, if the leaf you find in your yard doesn’t have my name on it, it didn’t come from our trees.
