Aaron Bruns is a confessed Okie having been born and raised in Edmond, Oklahoma.
But he also confesses to settling in as a Nebraskan after joining the Svehla Law Offices firm here in York earlier this year. “But I’ve got a little Iowa in me also,” said Bruns. “Both of my parents, who were oil geologists, were from Iowa.”
He graduated from a Christian high school in Edmond where he played basketball with now professional Blake Griffin. After graduation he attended the University of Tulsa where he graduated with a degree in philosophy in 2012. He moved on to the University Of Oklahoma Law School graduating from there in 2017. He passed the Oklahoma bar exam and worked for a law firm in Tulsa for about a year before deciding to move on.
“The problem with Oklahoma was that there were too many lawyers,” said Bruns. “I started looking at other states and more rural areas where there was a need.” He attended an event in North Platte, Nebraska and that’s where he had the opportunity to sit down and interview with several different law firms and that included the Svehla firm.
“They asked me to stop by York on my way home which I did,” said Bruns. “They showed me the town and discussed how I would fit in with the firm.” Both sides liked what they saw and an offer was made to Bruns and he accepted. He joined Kelly Thomas, Kent Rauert and Sam O’Neill earlier this summer. He passed the Nebraska bar exam in July of this year and was sworn-in in September.
“So far I’ve been doing whatever the firm needs me to do,” said Bruns. “I’m enjoying my time here and am looking to help clients solve their legal problems.
“We are excited to have Aaron join our firm,” said Thomas. “It’s always been our goal to hire smart people and let them run. Things have been going well and we needed more help. We’re extremely glad to have him on board.”
Bruns says he enjoys reading and playing games. He enjoys the outdoors and camping and fishing. “I’ll be looking for a fishing buddy,” he said. He also said he’ll be looking to become more involved in the community. He is already a member of the United Way Board and has joined the York Young Professionals group. He said he has been attending the United Methodist Church where he sings in the choir.
In one of those “It’s A Small World” moments, while talking to him for this column, we found out that one of his high school classmates, Nathan Troester, is the son of one of my wife’s cousins. Nathan is the son of Hampton native Bob Troester and his wife Julie and is the grandson of the late Wayne and Phyllis Troester who lived and farmed near Hampton for a number of years and who later moved to Edmond.
Cornerstone purchases Security Home Bank
Effective Thursday, December 5, Security Home Bank in Malmo was merged into Cornerstone Bank.
Randy Klein will serve as Vice President and Manager of the Malmo Branch, while Gary Swartz will be Insurance Manager and Vice President/Loans.
“Becoming part of the Cornerstone family will benefit our customers,” said Klein. “Cornerstone has a reputation for community focused banking and will provide additional financial services such as mobile banking, farm management, trust and investment services to name a few.”
“Cornerstone Bank is pleased to have the opportunity to expand into Malmo and grow our banking operation in this region,” stated Kelly Holthus, Chairman of the Board of Cornerstone Bank. “Cornerstone is committed to serving the smaller communities in the state, and this expansion fits well into our business plan.”
With this addition, Cornerstone has 43 banking facilities in 34 communities and 18 insurance agencies in the 19 county area that it serves. Cornerstone Bank has $1.6 billion in total assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of First York Ban Corp.
Champion finishes large project
Monday, November 25, was a big day for the folks out at Champion Home Builders of York. More than 200 Champion associates celebrated the completion of 46 homes (91 floors) for one of the world’s largest community developers – Sun Communities. These homes were delivered complete and on time to their Smith Creek Crossing development in Granby, Colorado. Sun Communities is committed to providing attainable housing for Colorado residents northwest of Denver.
The journey began this summer with the development, design and approval of 5 new upscale home floor plans and elevations that are consistent with the typical Rocky Mountain resort community lifestyle. Champion ultimately produced seven different models and 46 homes over a period of 4 ½ weeks this past fall. The last unit associated with this project shipped on the 25th of November.
“Champion was excited to partner with Sun Communities on this aggressive and challenging project” said sales manager Tracy Day. “These homes utilized upscale and complex design and styling elements, and the team here in York is committed to providing new homeowners with only the highest in quality homes. Champion looks forward to working with Sun, as well as other community developers, in the future as they continue respond to the demand nationwide for affordable housing.”
What the Heck:
It’s the Christmas season and a relative of mine (one of the younger ones) sent me some Christmas jokes. Kind of juvenile but I thought I would share them:
What do Santa’s little helpers learn at school? The elf-abet!
What do you get if you cross Santa with a duck? A Christmas Quacker!
What goes “Oh, Oh, Oh”? Santa walking backwards!
Why was the snowman looking through the carrots? He was picking his nose!
What do snowmen wear on their heads? Ice caps!
What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire? Frostbite!
Why is it getting harder to buy Advent calendars? Their days are numbered!
How did Scrooge win the football game? The ghost of Christmas passed!
What do angry mice send to each other at Christmas? Cross-mouse cards!
What did the beaver say to the Christmas Tree? Nice gnawing you!
What do snowmen have for breakfast? Snowflakes!
