Are you like most people?
You’ve got a ton of photos on your smart phone or digital camera but aren’t quite sure what to do with them. You want to organize them, maybe get some printed off but aren’t quite sure where to begin. That help is out there and it starts with Megan O’Hare and O’Hare Photography, whose studio is located in the former Bell Clinic Building located at 2011 North Lincoln Avenue, York.
“My background is that I’m a corporate marketer turned photographer and photo organizer, “said O’Hare. “I am passionate about preserving memories and teaching others how to do the same. I would love to help you organize and print your memories for generations to come.”
O’Hare graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and worked in the marketing industry for over ten years. During that time, she used her skills as a photographer as well as graphic design, videography, and web/social media marketing.
“Once I left my corporate job to pursue photography there were tons of things I had to teach myself,” said O’Hare. ‘I did that by learning from others through online courses. Once I discovered that I could also create online courses for you, I was all over it and here we are.”
“We are the generation of lost images,” she added. “We are taking more images than ever, but are printing less than ever. I’m here to help you stop the cycle. All the reasons you have not tackled organizing your photos and creating beautiful Family Heirlooms are not important. Whether it’s overwhelming, lack of knowledge, or lack of motivation, I can help you quickly organize your images and catch up on years of photos in a few different ways.”
O’Hare will help you clarify where to start, which cloud service to use, how to quickly organize your photos, and how to make photo heirlooms a breeze. To that end O’Hare is offering several different online classes or boot camps which will guide you through the process.
Those classes range from a self-guided Family Yearbook Bootcamp to help organize all those photos we talked about earlier to learning about using that new-fangled DLSR camera you’ve purchased to its fullest capacity. She will also take those photos that you’ve taken and actually put together a family yearbook for you.
She also offers a Remote Organization service where if you allow her remote access to your photo files, she can personally organize and backup all your family memories on your computer through a series of remote meetings with minimal help from you. All it takes is a contact from you to Megan at meg@oharephotos.com to get you started.
And if it’s just a lot easier to let O’Hare document your life through the professional lens of her camera, I’m sure she would love to talk to you about that also. Contact her at O’Hare Photography at the email in the above paragraph.
Ruybalid named to SBA Leadership Council
Jonathan Ruybalid, President and COO of Striv, located in Henderson, Nebraska was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.
Ruybalid, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business operator, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Ruybalid. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Ruybalid is a native Nebraskan and graduate of Grace University (BA), Dallas Theological Seminary (ThM), University of Minnesota Law School (JD), and Western Governors University (MBA). He has built and sold several businesses, helped entrepreneurs start others, provided legal counsel for companies and organizations, and served in leadership roles with Starbucks, BandPage, and Google. He recently was an Assistant Professor at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona teaching entrepreneurship and business law & ethics.
Ruybalid helped at the launching of Striv in 2012 and has played a role in the company from that founding. Ruybalid agreed to join the NSBA Leadership Council with recognition of the shared interest to be part of efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, current economic impacts, and ongoing challenges for small business.
The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Jon Ruybalid as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Striv provides live streaming for schools to share their activities and education opportunities for students and teachers through its new media platform. Its services are used by its more than 120 Striv schools and their communities.
Cruise Night a big hit
Did you go out cruising this past Friday evening? My bride and I did and it was good to get out of the house for a couple of hours and hearken back to our high school days and 29 cent gas when hours and hours were spent roaming the streets.
Now I can’t say I did that when I moved to York. After all, I was a member of the working class by the time I got here. But I can give you a street by street description of the loop we had back in Humphrey, Nebraska.
I don’t know what the conservative estimate was in terms of number of vehicles were this past Friday, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say it was north of 500. The only downside I saw was that the folks from Ben Sasse’s re-election committee had to inject some politics into the evening with their gigantic motor home. I might vote for him but wasn’t a fan of sticking their nose into what was a great community event.
Saw some great vehicles and hope that adding our 1989 Ford F-250 to the mix helped out. If the Beins and Peterson families want to organize another one later this summer, count me in. Great job by everyone involved.
What the Heck:
Can someone inform Mother Nature that Easter Sunday is supposed to be sunny, warm and with no wind. She sure as heck didn’t get the message this year.
