Kirby Crawford has been dancing since she was knee-high to a grasshopper as my dear old dad used to say.
She started under the tutelage of her mother SueAnn Romohr and has been running her own Kirby’s School of Dance studios in York and Aurora for the past 14 years. As an owner, she has always been interested in continuing to learn and grow.
The past six years she has been a member of the More Than Just Great Dancing® organization which was created by Misty Lown of Onalaska, Wisconsin. Lown is the founder, president and energized force behind More Than Just Great Dancing® – A licensed dance studio affiliation program that has a positive impact on over 120,000 dance students around the globe each week. “Her professional accomplishments in giving back to the community are on a scale seldom seen by small businesses owners,” said Crawford.
“You have to apply and be accepted into this organization and she has been a mentor to me,” she added. “To continue the nationwide efforts she selected and decided to certify thirty different members to help mentor other studio owners.” Crawford was one of those thirty members selected for certification.
Crawford went to LaCrosse, Wisconsin last April for three days of intensive training under Lown and went through sessions including public speaking and coaching. Graduation from the training concluded with each of the trainees giving a 10- minute presentation on one facet of the training.
Through this organization, Crawford is now available to serve, mentor and help other dance studio owners. “I’m a firm believer in lifelong education and I’m always looking to learn more about business practices and the world of business,” she said. “I enjoy being a mentor to others and helping them make the best decisions for their business.”
The process also includes continuing education for herself as she attends several large dance conferences each year and also attends different training sessions throughout the year.
“Misty has been a mentor to me and has helped me become a better owner and community leader,” said Crawford. “As the motto for her organization says, “We don’t teach kids to make great dancers, we teach dance to make great kids.”
Notice anything different?
I came back into town this past Wednesday and didn’t notice at all until Linda mentioned something that evening when she asked me about it. That being the empty building that has set idle for several years at the curve on Lincoln Avenue where it transitions over to Grant Avenue and the fact that it had been demolished that day.
Residents that go way back remember that corner being the location of Don Grosshans’ service station. Grosshans served as mayor of York for several years.
After that, it was the location for Bart Burham’s ACME Motor Company and also later served as the location of an upholstery shop. Looks like now it will be the location of a brand new building. Watch for updates.
Are you feeling lucky?
The YPS Foundation will be holding another “Luck of the Draw” event this year on Friday, April 17 at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center starting at 5:30 p.m... Tickets are being sold at the York School District Office, North Office Supply and York Printing Co. The tickets this year are $50 per person which includes the lottery ticket and heavy hors d’oeuvres plus the chance of course to win $5,000.
The Foundation board is trying to put the Foundation in a position to have an endowment fund in addition to annual grants to teachers and other projects that support YHS, YMS, and YES. In addition, the Foundation has Project Phil-Anthropy, named for the late Phil Towle, which continues his work of providing needy students at all three schools with items they cannot afford.
A very worthwhile project so make plans to attend.
What The Heck:
Two weekends in a row. Two weekends where you could run around outside without a jacket. And winter, at least according to the calendar, is still with us. If you can remember back about a year ago, there was about eight inches of snow still on the ground and lightweight jackets were still hiding in the closet, not to come out for several weeks.
I don’t know who’s been sweet-talking Mother Nature, but keep whispering those sweet nothings into her ear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.