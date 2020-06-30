Guess who snuck into town this past week?
Yes, it was that wiley ole Pirate Jim back in town to help out with the York News-Times Treasure Hunt which is back for its 33rd year. He’s back to hide the medallion which this year is worth $1500 instead of the usual $1,000 prize of York Chamber Cheques. The extra $500 in the prize this year is being sponsored by the York County Visitors Committee in conjunction with celebrating the 150th birthday of York County.
You have until Sunday, July 5 to get into one of the sponsoring businesses and register to be a Treasure Hunter. You’ll find the ads of the sponsoring businesses in last Saturday’s News-Times which are repeated in today’s Advantage section. The first clue to where the medallion will be hidden will appear on Tuesday, July 7 in the News-Times and on yorknewstimes.com.
If you are the lucky person who lays their hands on the medallion and you have registered at one of the sponsors, you’ll get the full $1,500. Otherwise, you only get $500 so it pays to get registered.
“The past 33 years sure have gone by fast,” said Pirate Jim. “It really doesn’t seem that long ago when the first medallion was hidden on the old water tower that used to sit at the corner of 10th Street and Elmer Avenue. Now days, that hunt wouldn’t last more than a day or so the way people get out and hunt and have tried to get into the mentality of my clues.”
“It’s been a challenge each year to come up with a hiding place that will enable the hunt to be extended out a week or so,” he added. “It’s also a challenge to come up with new clues that will get them close to where the medallion is hidden. After that, it’s up to the hunters to lay their hands on it.”
He mentioned that the fairgrounds is probably his favorite place to hide the medallion as there are quite a number of different elements to the fairgrounds. The fairgrounds was where the medallion was hidden a year ago, but he said don’t automatically eliminate there as a possible hiding place this year. He reminded me that several times over the 33 years that the medallion was hidden close to where it had been hidden the year before.
“It’s always the most fun when the hunt extends out to at least the 8th or 9th clue,” said Jim. “By that time, everyone has a pretty good idea of the general area where it’s hidden and then it comes down to luck or being diligent enough to get down and get dirty and figure it out. That’s when it’s the most fun for me also.”
So, don’t delay. Check out who this year’s sponsoring businesses are and stop in to register and while you’re there, why not say “Thank You” for being a sponsor. Because they are the reason you’ll get to have the chance to get out with the family, have some fun, get frustrated and perhaps this is the year when you’ll be the one to be able to say…”I found it”.
Cornerstone Bank announces promotion
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officer at their recent meeting:
Rachel Hitz was named Electronic Banking Officer. Hitz is a native of the York area and started with Cornerstone Bank in 2014 and then transferred to the Electronic Banking Department in 2016. She is a graduate of Centennial High School and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She and her husband, Reed, live in the York area.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities.
Don’t forget your local businesses
As Pirate Jim mentioned above, your local businesses spend a lot of money locally so Treasure Hunts can be held, kids can have things to do, and in a normal summer, play softball or baseball. The following story hits this idea home. It makes you think. Enjoy.
“I had spent an hour in the bank with my dad, as he had to transfer some money. I couldn’t resist myself & asked...’’Dad, why don’t we activate your internet banking?’’
‘’Why would I do that?’’ He asked...
‘’Well, then you won’t have to spend an hour here for things like transfer. You can even do your shopping online. Everything will be so easy!’’
I was so excited about initiating him into the world of online banking. He asked ‘’If I do that, I won’t have to step out of the house.”
‘’Yes, yes’’! I said. I told him how even groceries can be delivered at your door now and how Amazon delivers everything. His answer left me tongue-tied.
He said ‘’Since I entered this bank today, I have met four of my friends, I have chatted a while with the staff who knows me very well by now. You know I am alone...this is the company that I need. I like to get ready and come to the bank. I have enough time, it is the physical touch that I crave.”
“Two years back I got sick, The store owner from whom I buy fruits, came to see me and sat by my bedside and cried. When your Mom fell down few days back while on her morning walk. Our local grocer saw her and immediately got his car to rush her home as he knows where I live. Would I have that ‘human’ touch if everything became online?”
“Why would I want everything delivered to me and force me to interact with just my computer? I like to know the person that I’m dealing with and not just the ‘seller’. It creates bonds of friendships and relationships. Does Amazon deliver all this as well?’’’
Technology isn’t life..
Spend time with people... Not with devices.
Writer: Unknown
What the Heck:
Don’t forget to head out to the York County Fairgrounds this Friday evening for the Firecracker Frenzy. It will probably be only one of a very few fireworks displays in the area this year due to the coronavirus. If a Chamber representative comes around and asks for a donation, please be generous. It takes a lot of money to put this show on every year and any donation amount is welcome. See you there.
