Eighty dealers from nine different states recently made their way to York recently for Champion Homes annual Fall Dealer Show to see the latest in manufactured housing and the amenities that go with them.
Sales manager Tracy Day the dealers came from Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, North and South Dakota, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska and included retailers, builders and developers.
The fall show which ran from October 14 though the 18th featured four different models ranging from 700 to 1,700 square feet and all were staged with furniture, wall hangings and appliances.
“We had plant tours throughout the week to show off the manufacturing process,” said Day. “We also had multiple suppliers on hand during the week to talk about the components that they provided.”
Day said some of the new features that were shown during the show included new cabinet styles, new kitchen features including appliances, ceiling beams, flat fireplaces and new barn door looks. He said a lot of the new models feature 9 foot ceilings and newer window treatments.
All four of the display models were purchased during the show and orders have been good. Day said the York plant employees 200 people at this time and there is currently a 12 week backlog and they could add up to 30 employees if they could find them.
The week ended with an Open House on Saturday October 19 for employees and their family and friends which was well attended. Entertainment included bounce houses and the petting zoo from York High School. Prizes were awarded and a lunch was served to all who attended.
Free car washes for vets
Have you served our country in the military? The 16th Street Car Wash will again provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program on Monday, November 11 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Washes will be given rain or shine. The free washes are given to honor and recognize those that have and are serving in the armed forces.
16th Street Car Wash, owned by Jon and Joan Strong, is proud to have been participating in the Grace for Vets program for several years. “This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the free washes. It’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country,” said Jon Strong. “Our employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much.”
16th Street Car Wash is located at the corner of 16th Street and Platte Avenue, York.
Get your costume ready
Over 70 businesses are getting ready for Downtown Trick or Treating that will take place on Thursday, October 31 from 3 – 5 PM.
“It is such a joy to see the great costumes and to hear the joy and laughter of children,” said Madonna Mogul, Chamber exec. “This event will take place rain or shine.”
The York business district will be divided into four zones and signage will be up throughout the business district guiding you to where the treats can be found.
Later that evening, you can also find some extra treats at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church “Trunk or Treat” event that will be located in the parking lot adjacent to the church at the corner of Platte Avenue and 9th Street.
Salute to educators
The annual Business After-Hours Salute to Educators annual event will be held at Chances R Beer Garden on Friday, November 8 from 5 – 7 PM. There will be complimentary appetizers (while supplies last) and cash bar service during the event.
The Chamber Ambassador Educator of the Year will be announced at approximately 6:15 p.m. that evening. Following the announcement, the drawings will begin for the very popular drawing prizes. Each year, the proceeds from the drawings go toward the Chamber Scholarship Program. Scholarships are awarded to York County High School Seniors that are working for chamber businesses while in school.
What the Heck:
Yes….My Husker flag is still flying. There may be some out there ready to abandon ship but the Sjuts household is not among them. It will turn around…just not as fast as what I thought at the start of the season. I’m sure nobody remembers what I predicted, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.