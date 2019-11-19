It was the topic of conversation for several weeks, at least in the circles in which I run.
Who was behind the new Scooter’s location going up at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Nobes Road? Now we know. It’s Curt Van Laningham and Randy Fair of Ogallala, Nebraska. The two partners already have a Scooter’s franchise in Ogallala which opened in May, 2018 and two more in development elsewhere.
“We love York,” said Van Laningham. “We had known that Scooter’s was looking to have a location in York within the city limits and decided to go ahead with building there. It’s a great corner with lots of good traffic.”
Construction started on the building at the end of August and the store opened a week ago Monday on November 11 and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
“Scooter’s is always striving for uniformity and wants customers to enjoy the same service and products every time they come by,” said Van Laningham. “Scooter’s always wants to provide the 3 “Amazings” he added, “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks and be Amazingly Fast.”
He said you’ll find the usual array of coffee products, lattes, frozen fruit smoothies and candy bar blenders. A lot of folks will come by for Scooter’s signature drink, the “Carmelicious” which can be served hot, iced or blended according to Nicole Sila who will serve as the local manager here in York.
Sila has many years of food service management experience with Dickey’s and Pizza Hut and learned about the Scooter’s opportunity, applied online and was hired. She said she spent most of the month in Omaha training at the Scooter’s headquarters and various locations there. She and her husband, Colton, live in York with their three daughters.
Sila said along with the drinks available at Scooter’s, you can also order a variety of cookies, cinnamon rolls, muffins, burritos and breakfast sandwiches. It is strictly a drive-thru operation for customers with no inside seating.
“It’s a fun job and we’ve gotten very good feedback,” said Sila who added that business has been great since the opening. “We thought maybe it was going to be slow at first but traffic has been great. We’re looking forward to serving our customers and hope they become long-time, satisfied customers.”
Scooter’s Coffee is based in Omaha, Nebraska and began there in 1998. Co-founders Don and Linda Eckles began an amazing journey when they opened their first drive-thru coffeehouse in Bellevue, Nebraska. Their keys to success: find a great location and stay committed to high-quality drinks, speed of service, and a big smile. Scooter’s Coffee has over two decades of success due to its commitment to the original business principles and company core values.
The co-founders’ daughter was nicknamed “Scooter” and when naming the company, “Scooter’s” became the favorite. It fit well with their mission to keep customers happy by helping them “scoot in and scoot out” quickly according to the company web site.
The drive-thru lane at the new Scooter’s Coffee was full at the corner of Nobes Road and Lincoln Avenue late Monday afternoon. Scooter’s opened on Monday, November 11 and has been extremely busy the past week.
Masterpieces in the Making
Looking for something to do this Friday evening, November 22? Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School will be holding its Believe Fundraiser that evening. Tickets are available for sale now.
The $20 ticket includes buffet dinner, free onsite babysitting, and all the fun of the night’s events. Stop in at Emmanuel or Faith Lutheran Churches and get your ticket.
There’s a silent and live auction with a ton of really nice prizes and a great evening will be enjoyed by all. Proceeds from the evening will go to support Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School and the Little Blessings Pre-school. See you there.
Holiday tips
The holidays are just around the corner and Tabitha has provided some tips how caregivers can get themselves through the time with a minimum of stress. The holidays can be a joyful time where families and friends gather together for festivities, traditions and sharing gratitude over delicious food.
But for many the holidays also bring stress— an already busy caregiver finds there’s even more to do during the holidays. From preparing a meal to running a loved one to medical appointments, caregivers may find themselves spread thin. It’s okay to give yourself a bit of a break and enjoy the little moments in life.
Here are some tips to help you make it through the holiday season:
1. Focus on what is most meaningful. Prioritize activities that hold the deepest meaning and create memories.
2. Simplify your holiday activities. Keep your schedule realistic. Choose one activity that means the most, delegate tasks and adjust the location or timing of the holiday get-together to accommodate all involved.
3. Start new traditions. Rather than focusing on what you aren’t able to do this year, try something new that all family members can do together.
4. Adjust meals. Caregivers often feel exhausted after preparing a holiday meal, so much so that they can’t enjoy it. Simplify what you are serving, delegate grocery shopping or visit a restaurant instead.
5. Approach gift-giving more efficiently. Shop online, use gift cards, delegate shopping or give the gift of time.
6. Anticipate holiday hot buttons. Grief or loss over family issues inevitably flare up at gatherings. Limit your exposure to these triggers by avoiding certain conversations or places, minimize drama and focus on family time instead of resolving issues.
7. Mind your mindset. Don’t focus on the negative. Remain positive in every situation—appreciate the little accomplishments in your day.
8. Keep self-care at the top of the list. Giving and giving and then giving more during the holidays leads to feelings of fatigue and burnout. In order to successfully care about others, you must first take care of yourself. Find ways to attend to your mental, physical, emotional and spiritual health such as exercise, using aromatherapy or listening to your favorite music.
9. Connect with other caregivers. Caregivers often find themselves feeling alone, buried beneath their responsibilities. Join a support group and share your emotions, challenges and solutions with people who are experiencing the same journey and can understand what you’re going through.
10. Ask for help. Don’t try to accomplish everything on your own. Family and friends can help with holiday preparations, running errands and cleaning the house. Use community resources like Tabitha’s respite care or Tabitha Home Health aides to assist with the direct care of your loved one.
What the Heck:
Did anyone feel the earth move a little bit on Sunday evening? That’s because the Sjuts’ finally signed up for a Facebook page. There are just too many things out there anymore that depend on Facebook. And so we capitulated. We’ll see how long we have it. Who knows, it might be gone by this Saturday.
