Thirty Nebraska leaders were recognized for completing Class XII of Leadership Nebraska with certificates and commemorative awards at a commencement ceremony held Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Included in the group of 30 graduates were Mark Way with York State Bank, Pat Hanrahan with NPPD in York and Barb Fowler with Polk County Rural Public Power District in Stromsburg.
Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing our state.
Leadership Nebraska is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber, said: “Leadership is the most important component to thriving communities and economic development. Leadership Nebraska helps develop and connect a future generation of great leaders throughout the state.”
The program includes six, two-day sessions held in various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include: economic development; healthcare; agriculture; education; and government and policy.
Cornerstone’s Wolf participates in LEAD program
Nebraska LEAD Program Fellow Mindy Wolf of Utica, NE returned home after participating in a ten-day National Study/Travel Seminar conducted by the Nebraska LEAD Program, February 5-14, 2020. Wolf is a Farm Manager for Cornerstone Bank and is based out of the main bank in York.
Dr. Terry Hejny, Director of the Nebraska LEAD Program served as group leader for the study/travel seminar to Kansas City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. During the seminar Nebraska LEAD Fellows met with business, industry and government leaders.
Also included in this year’s experience were briefings and factory tours of the John Deere operations in Moline, Illinois. A major objective of the study/travel seminar is to provide participants with the opportunity to meet leaders who help shape local, state, and national policy in agriculture and related areas and to create first-hand exposure to varied social and economic conditions/issues that exist in the United States.
The mission of the Nebraska LEAD program is “to prepare and motivate men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership” and is designed to speed up the leadership process. The Nebraska LEAD Program includes men and women, currently active in production agriculture and agribusiness.
The Nebraska LEAD Program is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council and in cooperation with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Program content, essential to leadership focuses on economics, government, human relations, communications, international trade, sociology, education, the arts, social-cultural understandings as well as agriculture.
Get your kids involved
The Youth Involvement Fair is set for Thursday, March 19 from 5 – 7 PM at York’s City Auditorium. York Parks and Recreation is partnering with the York Chamber to host the evening geared to your family!
Stop in and pick up registrations for all the great activities your kids and register for. The LEGO Jr League will be there showcasing the amazing builds they have been working on. No time for dinner? Emmanuel-Faith students have you covered! They will be operating the concession stand during the event.
What The Heck:
This time we beat the horses. We were in GI on Saturday for a work party at the races and this time, we did not end up buying hay for the horses. We could have done butter. Sometimes it comes down to inches and on one race, the #7 nag inched out the horse we needed to hit an exacta that would have paid a couple of hundred dollars.
I’ve always said that if one walked out that place a little ahead, that’s great. If you walked out of there with the same amount of money you walked in with, that’s great. If you have a good time with the people you’re with, that’s great.
We beat the odds this time. We’ll go back. The horses need hay.
