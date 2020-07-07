York General CEO Jim Ulrich stated “On behalf of York General, I am excited to announce the addition of health care services near the Highway 81 and Interstate 80 area in York.
Final plans have been completed and are out for bids to construct the site and building to house a quick (urgent) care clinic, as well as radiology and laboratory services. We plan to start the ground work in late July; building construction to follow in the summer with an expected completion in the spring of 2021.”
Board of Directors President Chuck Harris explained, “This has been in the planning phase for years and is now finally becoming a reality for York General and for the benefit of the citizens of York and the surrounding area.”
Ulrich continued, “York General’s mission is to provide regional excellence through enhancing health and providing accessible care. The addition of these health care services will certainly enhance the access to care near the interstate. Furthermore, these additional services achieve our vision of being the region’s trusted choice for the improvement of health and delivery of quality care throughout life.
York General, for decades, has had the full range of services from a Critical Access Hospital to Home Health, Dialysis, Skilled Nursing, and Assisted Living. Through a joint venture with York Medical Clinic, York General will further enhance access to primary care with the development of a quick care clinic. Together we will grow in being the trusted choice for medical care in the area by being trusted partners.”
Dr. Andrew Pohlmeier, one of the partners in York Medical Clinic and Chief of Staff at York General, added “York Medical Clinic appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with York General. When we work together, it is a benefit to our health care community.”
Ulrich added, “This new medical building is also planned to house Quest Diagnostics, the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, as tenants to provide for the clinic’s laboratory as well as serve as a reference laboratory for the region. Adding Quest Diagnostics will provide a great boost to the offerings available at this site.
The medical plaza will include nearly 8,000 square feet with surrounding parking to also include semi-truck access. The site is located in the Holthus Commercial Center just south of Tractor Supply, just east of the G Force Car Wash, and just north of Wal-Mart.
There are more project details that will be communicated in the weeks ahead, but this is a preview and early announcement of this exciting venture that will further strengthen York, Nebraska, and the surrounding region. Thank you for your continued belief and support of York General now and well into the future.”
York Medical Clinic adds staff member
York Medical Clinic has announced the addition of Madison Nutter, PA-C to the YMC family. Nutter is a native of Malcolm, Nebraska and a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a Masters in Physician Assistant Studies.
She will be working in YMC’s quick care clinic and be seeing patients for acute or same day needs when their regular provider is unavailable. She can evaluate, diagnose, prescribe treatment, refer for specialty care and arrange for follow up care with the patient’s primary provider.
Outside of the clinic setting, her interests include cooking, reading, traveling, going to Broadway shows, and spending time with her family and friends.
Your photos could be featured in Midwest Bank’s 2021 calendar
Are you interested in photography? Do you have some great pictures you’re taken here in Nebraska? Here’s a chance to be a part of something that will hang in a lot of homes or businesses.
“We would like you to be a part of our 2021 Midwest Bank Calendar,” said Barry Redfern, president of the York branch of Midwest Bank. “Submit your favorite photos of our beautiful Nebraska scenery through September 2, 2020. Winners will be selected before September 13, 2020 and featured in our 2021 Midwest Bank calendar. If your photo is selected, you will also receive a $25 gift card. Don’t miss this opportunity to see your favorite Nebraska photos in print.”
What the Heck:
It’s on. Today marks the start of the 33rd York News-Times Treasure Hunt. Pirate Jim, who has been hiding out in my basement the past week, was back in town to first hide the medallion and then write the clues to guide you to its hiding place.
It’s going to be a hot one again this year, but that is negated if you hunt in the early morning or late in the evening. Some hunters even head out in the middle of the night after getting the clues when the paper shows up in York sometime after midnight.
The sooner someone finds it, the faster I can kick the ole pirate out of my basement. He does eat a lot and the older he gets, the grumpier he gets. Good luck hunters.
