York native Kelly Bartling was appointed vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing in 2019 after previously serving as assistant vice chancellor for communications and community relations.
Prior to joining UNK in 2013, she worked in the Office of University Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as news director (2005-13) and senior news writer and national news editor (1999-2005). She also served as director of national news for the Office of the Vice President for External Affairs from 2003-05. Before joining the staff at UNL, she was managing editor for the York News-Times, news editor for the Kearney Hub and a reporter for the Lincoln Star and Beatrice Daily Sun.
She is the daughter of Frank Harre and the late Gayla Harre of York.
A native of York, Nebraska, Bartling attended Kearney State College as a first-generation college student before completing a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism at UNL. She also holds a Master of Arts in marketing, communication and advertising from the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications and has taught courses at UNK, UNL and Nebraska Wesleyan University in marketing, public relations, social media, media relations and crisis communication.
Enrollment Management and Marketing oversees the strategic enrollment management plan and includes the offices of Scholarships and Financial Aid, First Year Program, Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions, Academic Advising and Career Development and Communication and Marketing.
Cornerstone Bank promotes officer
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotion of the following officer of the bank, at their recent meeting:
Jordan Rathke was named Vice-President/Commercial & Correspondent Lending at Cornerstone Bank in York. Rathke began his career at Cornerstone in 2012 in the Financial Services Trainee Program. He worked in Stromsburg as a Loan Officer and in 2014, transferred to York as a Commercial Loan Officer. He most recently was serving a dual role as Assistant Vice-President of Commercial and Correspondent Lending.
Rathke is a native of Cairo, Nebraska, and graduated from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln with a degree in Finance. He and his wife, Whitney, reside in York.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 42 banking facilities in 33 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.
100th Anniversary celebration
Members of the York Country Club will be celebrating the club’s 100th anniversary this Friday, November 15 with a special celebration. Members will enjoy an evening of cocktails, dinner and dancing to a live band. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m. The dancing will follow the dinner.
Masterpieces in the Making
Looking for something to do on Friday evening, November 22? Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School will be holding its Believe Fundraiser that evening. Tickets are available for sale now.
The $20 ticket includes buffet dinner, free onsite babysitting, and all the fun of the night’s events. Stop in at Emmanuel or Faith Lutheran Churches and get your ticket.
There’s a silent and live auction with a ton of really nice prizes and a great evening will be enjoyed by all. Proceeds from the evening will go to support Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School and the Little Blessings Pre-school. See you there.
What the Heck:
This past weekend was one of those that went by in a flash due to all the running around that we had going on. It started last Thursday when we headed to Lincoln to watch granddaughter Brooklyn and her Hartington CC volleyball team play in the state volleyball tournament. They won Thursday so it was back to Lincoln on Friday morning at 11 a.m. to watch their second match where they ended up losing to Diller/Odell who ended up as D-1 state champs.
Saturday, it was off to Wauneta, Nebraska to visit our brother-in-law and our nephew and his family along with picking up some items that were out there. Coming back on Sunday, we saw some new country (and I mean “country” as in winding, twisty gravel roads) to visit some friends who are transitioning their home from York to north of Curtis, Nebraska.
It’s one hell of a place to live if you don’t want your neighbors to be really, really close. It’s very beautiful though. Then it was hightail it back to York so Linda could work at the Emmanuel soup supper on Sunday evening. I slept really well Sunday night.
