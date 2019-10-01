Every organization or club, no matter how big or small, whether it’s the local chamber of commerce, the local Rotary Club or your kids’ 4-H club, has to rely on gaining new members from time to time to make sure the organization stays viable and strong.
That’s what the York Country Club is doing in introducing a new membership promotion for 2020. The intention of the new POD system is three-fold: Increase membership at YCC, decrease dues for current and new members coming on and also to help the revenue stream for the club. So, if you’re reading this and have always desired a chance to golf full-time at YCC, there is no better time to join according to YCC president Barry Redfern.
“The York Country Club has always been an important part of the York community and we wanted to come up with a program that hopefully will insure that continues in the years to come,” said Redfern. “We realize that times change and today’s young families have a lot of different options for their entertainment dollars. We’ve tried several different membership programs in the past and this POD system is one that has enjoyed success at other clubs around the state. We’re not re-inventing the wheel here and this system has been shown that it works.”
Basically, the program revolves around a POD of three. A current member of YCC and two new members in one of the following categories of membership, full member, single, senior, young professional or junior. Depending on where you fall in these categories, your dues to belong to the club would decrease for the next three years from 31% to 43% each month.
The non-member can be anyone that is not currently in any membership level within YCC, regardless of how long they have not been part of the YCC membership. So. If you were a member ten years ago and make the decision to join again, you would be eligible for this membership promotion.
This signed agreement would be in effect for 36 months starting January 1, 2020 and at the end of that time period, each of the three members of the POD would have two choices: return to full membership status or initiate a new POD with two new members and continue the discounted dues structure.
So, how to get started? If you know someone that is a current member of the York Country Club, reach out to them. Otherwise, contact Frankie Sandall, office manager at the York Country Club at 402-362-3720 and she can provide help or a contact. She would also be able to provide any other answers to questions you might have.
Golf can be an addicting game and it’s one that I’ve enjoyed for over 50 years. (At least I enjoy it most of the time.) And as mentioned before, there’s no better time to become a member of the York Country Club which is celebrating its 100th year anniversary in 2019.
“If you are interested in golf we would love to talk to you,” said Redfern. “We want to be able to pass along this great golf course to future generations.”
CIC honors Kadavy for five years of dedication
The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) honored Kelly Kadavy, CIC, of Cornerstone Insurance Group, for five years of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation, denoting significant commitment to advanced knowledge and customer service.
The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
Kadavy and his wife, Amy, have two children and reside in York. Cornerstone Insurance Group is affiliated with Cornerstone Bank which serves 33 communities in Nebraska. They have 17 insurance offices in those locations.
It’s a Girls Night Out
The York General Imaging Department is sponsoring a Girls Night Out on Thursday, October 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the York Country Club. Admission is free for this event and the public is invited to attend. Girl Public that is.
There will be a short program headed by Jillian Fickenscher, M.D. who will be the speaker for the evening. Other than that, other fun activities for the girls will be a fun night of shopping and wine tasting.
As of this writing the following vendors are scheduled to be there: 4th Street Boutique, Allure Boutique, Brick Road Boutique, Faller Landscape, Gel Moments, Isaiah’s Toybox, JC 8, Kirtsey’s, Liz’s Sweet Shop, Peterson Petal Company, K & H Rustics, Reborn Décor, Sincerely Nicole, T Squared Boutique, Triple Crown Boutique and Valencia Boutique.
That’s a lot of boutiques in that group. Organizers say there may be more to come. So, if you’re a girl, you like shopping and wine tasting, you like hanging out with a lot of other girls and you need an evening away from the husband and the kids, make plans to attend.
I’m going to be out of town.
What the Heck:
What is it about football season that turns everyone into football coaches? I listen to a lot of sports talk radio during my travels around the area and they are abundant.
There are many more coaches that surface especially after a loss like the one that the Huskers suffered through this past Saturday. Today, I listened to several people that had they been on the sidelines for NU on Saturday probably would have pulled out a win over the Buckeyes. (I say this with tongue firmly planted in cheek).
I’m sure that there are people out there who have played the game at a very high level that would know the ins and outs of the college game but for the most part, most of these “coaches” that call into talk radio shows don’t have a clue. (That’s why I’ve never called one).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.