Todd Faller of Faller Landscape and Prairie Gold Nursery of York was presented with the Western Outstanding State Association Leader Award for the state of Nebraska last week at the Western, an educational, networking and trade show event.
The event, which was held January 15-17, was organized by the Western Nursery and Landscape Association headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Western Outstanding State Association Leader Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a dedication to the work and mission of the green industry through exceptional efforts on behalf of state associations.
Faller Landscape started in December, 1989 at 217 W 16th St, and then in 2000 relocated to the current 9.5 acre location on Highway 34 on the north side of York. Faller Landscape has a staff of six full-time and eight part-time employees, including Faller, his wife Carol and their three children, Cassie, Nick and Logan.
The business is comprised of 55% landscape design and installation and 45% retail. Prairie Gold Nursery is the wholesale division of Faller Landscape that produces and supplies nursery stock, primarily Prairie Gold Aspen, to surrounding Nebraska nursery and landscape businesses and occasionally to those in nearby states.
“We also grow most of our own annuals, perennials and grasses as well as many of our own shrubs and smaller evergreens,” said Faller.
“We take pride in the Rootmaker grow bag system that is used to produce our trees and nearly eliminates root girdling, a problem that often occurs with trees grown in pots that can cause major root problems or even death years down the road,” he added.
“The goal is to supply the best tree possible by producing the best root system possible. This critical element dictates the overall health and vigor of the tree for years to come. The process is also being expanded for use in the production of conifers and in some shrubs that benefit from this system.”
Ostrander joins Kroeker & Kroeker
Kroeker & Kroeker Insurance & Real Estate in Henderson has announced the hire of Kelby Ostrander who joined the agency on January 3. Ostrander worked for over ten years as a crop insurance adjuster and most recently a Field Claims Specialist with one of the nation’s leading crop insurance companies—RCIS.
In addition he is a licensed Nebraska Real Estate Broker who has been active in selling farm and residential properties. He also has his remote pilot certification for drone operation.
He has a strong agricultural background growing up on a farm near Belgrade, Nebraska and graduated from Northeast Community College with an agribusiness degree.
Ostrander currently lives on acreage near Fullerton with his family where he has run a small cow/calf operation and volunteered on the county fair board and as a baseball coach. He and his wife Tysa and their two children will be moving to Henderson this year.
Ostrander will be involved in servicing and selling property and casualty insurance with an emphasis on crop insurance sales. The staff at Kroeker & Kroeker said they are proud to have Ostrander on board and look forward to working with him as they continue to provide great service to their customers.
Kroeker & Kroeker is a full service independent insurance agency offering customers a wide range of quality products and services to suit their needs. They have been serving their clients since 1941 and are ranked in the top 20 agencies with Farmers Mutual of Nebraska. More information about their agency can be found at www.kroekerandkroeker.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kroekerandkroeker/.
Nebraska Home Sales joins Coldwell Banker Real Estate Network
Nebraska Home Sales is now serving the Lincoln, York, and Omaha markets as the newest member of the Coldwell Banker® global franchise network, and the firm will now do business as Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate. Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate has 55 independent sales associates and the company is agent owned. This includes the Nebraska Home Sales office located at the corner of 5th and Platte Avenue, York.
“We are excited to join the Coldwell Banker brand. We believe our association with Coldwell Banker will allow us to better equip our agents as well as serve our customers and clients through the unmatched resources and marketing power offered by Coldwell Banker,” said Brent Robinson, Partner of Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate. “The Lincoln, York, and Omaha job markets remain healthy. We are seeing a consistent growth in home values in all the markets we serve. But typical of much of the nation, we are experiencing a shortage of housing inventory, and homes in good condition are selling quickly.”
Since Robinson and Arens purchased Nebraska Home Sales in 2015 as a Lincoln residential agency, the company has grown from 26 agents to 55 agents and now has a presence in Lincoln, York, and Omaha. The company also offers commercial services through NHS Commercial and is working on multiple developments.
“The York office is staffed with five seasoned REALTORS who are well versed in loan types to help first-time home buyers and those expanding or downsizing their homes,” said Cindi Nickel, Assoc Broker of the York office. “We also enjoy working with our commercial clients in an effort to bring more business to town.
“We are locally agent-owned and dedicated to helping grow York and the surrounding areas,” Nickel added. “We are excited to be able to bring to our clients the unmatched marketing and technology tools that Coldwell Banker offers.”
What the Heck:
For all you Kansas City Chiefs haters out there….TOO BAD. The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. I would love to have Patrick Mahomes’ future staring me in the face when the Chiefs go to renegotiate his contract during the off season.
In the meantime, it would be nice to head to Miami and attend in a couple of weeks. All I would need is about five thousand smackers lying around doing nothing. And that’s just for one person. Pretty sure that’s not going to happen at the Sjuts household.
