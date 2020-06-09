Firecracker Frenzy will take place again this year on July 3 as in previous years at the York County Frenzy.
Of course with the pandemic this year things won’t look the same.
“This year we won’t be able to offer concessions, restroom facilities or grandstand seating,” said Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Chamber. “But that is not holding us back from our celebration.”
You can still load up all the kids and enjoy the spectacular show from your vehicle. There are many different parking areas surrounding the fairgrounds and hopefully they will be packed full with families. Mogul said they are looking for donations to help with the large expense it takes to put this show on. There are many ways to donate and one is through Venmo.
“Donate now, win a prize,” said Mogul. ‘For every $10 donated to Firecracker Frenzy through Venmo @yorknechamber during the month of June, your name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package. The York Chamber prize package is valued at $100+. Prize items include two Sip & Stroll tickets and glasses, two Yorkfest T-shirts, two York Outdoor Cinema passes and $50 in Chamber Checks for July’s Sidewalk Sales. Visit www.yorkchamber.org/frenzy to Venmo now! @yorknechamber Winner will be announced July 1.”
Deadline nears
The Yorkfest Royalty Committee would like to remind all people in York County that the deadline for submitting nominations for Yorkfest king and queen is fast approaching. All entries must be received at the York Chamber office, 603 N. Lincoln Ave. by next Monday, June 15.
Additional nomination forms are available at the York Chamber’s front desk. Questions may be directed to Nomination Committee chairman Connie Hubbard at (402) 710-0896 or Bob Sautter (402) 362-4575. The Chamber’s annual Yorkfest celebration will take place from Thursday, September 10 thru Sunday, September 13.
So, if you know someone who has been involved in community service over the years and would make a great king or queen, consider submitting their names.
Farmers Market to kick off June 18
All systems are go for York’s Farmers Market. The season will begin on Thursday, June 18 and York’s Kilgore Memorial Library will once again be the location. Local favorites and new vendors will be selling their homemade, handmade or homegrown items.
The set up will be done to comply with state COVID regulations. The chamber is supporting York County Relay for Life as they transition to be the coordinator of the market. Vendor registrations are available at the chamber office. Stop in or call for yours! Enjoy fresh air and sunshine on Thursday nights from five to seven pm June through September.
Flying anywhere soon?
The following is courtesy of Steve Glenn who owns Executive Travel and writes a weekly travel blog. With things starting to open back up you may be looking at a trip in the future.
“You may never be able to fly again if you require an empty middle seat – Many people expect planes to be empty when they travel this month. They are most likely going to be greatly disappointed. The airlines are trying to do everything they can to allow for social distancing on flights by blocking middle seats when possible.
United will warn you when the flight is over 70% full and allow you to change your flight. American Airlines will also allow you to change flights if the flights are full. Delta is blocking middle seats but only until June 30. Even with the decline of over 85% of passengers in the last several months, the airlines have reduced the number of flights proportionately by over 80%.
However, experts say that planes must be almost full to be profitable. Thus, many travelers report to us that they are surprised to find full flights on many legs of their trip. They are very disappointed as they feel that keeping the middle seats empty was part of the social distancing requirement the airlines made weeks ago to entice people back on planes.
Unfortunately, those were only temporary rules that are evolving daily. The reality is that airlines have to be profitable to survive. If you remove all middle seats from being sold every flight will lose money without doubling or tripling the cost of airline tickets. The bottom line is that if you expect an empty middle seat next to you when you fly you will probably be very disappointed. I don’t like it but unless the government requires empty middle seats I don’t see it happening.”
What the Heck:
New computers can be fun. They are faster and come with more bells and whistles. They can also be a pain. New programs, trying to get your old files moved over and getting your email set up and working can be a challenge. What you want to do is make sure you have a teenager in the family or better yet, have an IT professional in the family. I am fortunate to have the second. So, that new computer. It was easy.
