Same office, same location, same people.
Yet something different at the accounting firm of Mierau & Co. P.C. located in the Townehouse at the corner of 5th Street and Grant Avenue. That’s because this past summer Lisa Riley and Brittny Burns purchased the majority ownership from Randy Mierau who co-founded the firm back in 1985.
One other thing that hasn’t changed is that Diane Mierau, Randy’s wife, remains as the office manager. “She’s the glue and is the one that knows everything about everything,” said Riley.
Riley, who is the Mieraus’ daughter, has been with the firm since 1995 and Burns joined the firm in 2016. The firm provides bookkeeping and payroll services, tax preparation, governmental audits and non-profit audits. Mierau & Co. employs a total of six people.
Riley is a York native and her husband Tod manages the Huddle House restaurant south of the interstate interchange. The couple has three daughters. Hannah, the oldest is finishing up PT school and will be married in May. Allison will graduate from UNK in May and will be attending the UNMC pharmacy school. Lauren is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska – Omaha.
Burns graduated from Sutton High School and then attended and graduated from Hastings College. She then decided to shift gears and attended North Dakota State University graduating with an accounting degree in 2014. She earned her CPA designation later that year. Deciding she wanted to be closer to home after six years in North Dakota, she heard that the Mierau firm was looking for help and joined the firm in 2016. She and her husband Ryan live in York.
“We’re excited to continue serving our clients from the area,” said Riley. “We plan on continuing the legacy that the firm has built over the last 35 years.”
“I’m very glad and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this firm,” added Burns. “We look forward to the chance to continue the service our clients have come to expect and extend that to new clients as well.”
York County employees recognized
A number of York County employees were recognized with service awards that were presented Friday, January 24 at a banquet held at the Cornerstone Ag Building at the York Co. Fairgrounds.
Presented with five-year service awards were Jerika Taylor, Niclaus Marsden, Jeana Due, Amanda Jensen, Maria Scamehorn, Janet Hines, Paula Rollins, Merri Merklinger, Carla Green, Steve Brackhan, Mac Weiss, Harvey Keim, Gary Van Ness, Terry Paulsen, Megan Williams and Valarie Vice.
Ten-year designees were Bruce Winn, Bob Penner, Angie Johnson, Stephanie Horak, Amanda Ring and Lori Byers.
Recognized for fifteen years were Josh Gillespie, John Prusia, Kelly Turner, Herb Ihde, Rick Doremus and Kermit Friesen.
Brenda Scavo, Sue Stahr and Sue Volkmer were honored as 20-year employees while Brad Melby was a 25-year honoree.
Recognized for thirty years were Janet Veleba and Sharilyn Stuebe while Carol Gocke was honored for 45 years of service.
York County Assessor Ann Charlton was presented with a certificate for her fifty years of service to the county.
Three John Deere dealerships to merge
Three Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships plan to merge into one. The new company, AKRS Equipment, will represent 27 locations including the ones in York, Seward and Aurora.
Plains Equipment Group, Green Line Equipment and Stutheit Implement Co. made the announcement late Friday afternoon. In a video posted to social media, the three company Chief Executive Officers are seen ahead of their merger presentation to John Deere.
“Today’s kind of the culmination of a lot of work,” said Russ Rerucha, CEO of Green Line Equipment, Inc.”The three of us have met many times and discussed what this company would be. We’re all really excited of what it is.”
According to Rerucha, the ownership structure of AKRS Equipment would be the same as it has been with the three individual companies. “Not a one is leaving,” he said. “Everybody’s excited about it. I think that speaks volumes of what this company could be”
Rerucha has been appointed Chairman of the AKRS Equipment Board. Kevin Clark has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Clark is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Plains Equipment Group.
The companies plan to officially close on the deal by the end of March 2020.
What The Heck:
It was fun sitting there Sunday evening when the Kansas City Chiefs came back in the 4th quarter to win the Super Bowl. It was fun sitting there with a couple of Raider fans watching the Chiefs win. (Sorry Ron, Sorry Chet)
I did tell them that if the Las Vegas Raiders were in the Super Bowl next year I would be as gracious as they were and root for the Raiders. Although, deep down I really know that they would have liked to have seen the 49er’s win the game.
I’ve got a lot of Chiefs fans in the family and it will be interesting to hear their takes on how the year ended. I could always head to KC tomorrow for the victory parade but if it’s like the Royals parade from 2015 when an estimated 800,000 people showed up for the parade, one might not get close enough to see anything anyway. I do know that a certain sister and brother-in-law who live in the KC area and are retired will be there. I can always watch the film.
