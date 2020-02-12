Where can you find all kinds of information about new products for your house, lawn and home, get a bag full of give-away items, get a ride in from the parking lot, have some free popcorn, learn new things and do it all for FREE?
That’s what you’ll find at the end of this week at the York Chamber’s 2020 Home & Garden Show.
The Home & Garden Show will be held later this week starting Friday, Feb. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Holthus Convention Center, located at 3130 Holen Avenue.
This popular show will again feature a full slate of exhibitors with all the latest ideas and products that you won’t be able to do without.
There is no admission charge.
“It’s the place to be on Friday and Saturday,” said Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Chamber.
“We’ve got a full slate of exhibitors with several new ones this year.”
Valentino’s of York will man the food stand each day, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, you’ll have the chance to enjoy some pancakes from 8 to 11 a.m. courtesy of the FFA.
A donation is suggested.
The free ride in from the parking lots will be courtesy of Chamber member Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental and Nebraska Medical Mart will provide courtesy wheelchairs inside the show for those who need the assistance.
Want to check up a little on your health? York General Heathcare will provide Bioimpedance Analysis (Body Fat Testing) and blood pressure tests both days; from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
And don’t forget to wander down the south hallway all the way to the end for that free popcorn courtesy of the Chamber.
Plus, the Girl Scouts will be on the premises selling those delicious cookies.
Valentine’s Day
In case you’ve forgotten or just have been so busy you haven’t given it any thought, Valentine’s Day is this Friday. I’ve got my card ready for my bride. If you’re in the mood for a good meal, there are a lot of local restaurants that have great Valentine’s Day meals planned.
Our evening is planned out as my sister and brother-in-law will be stopping by and spending the night at the Sjuts hacienda. So, there’s a really good chance you will see us out at one of those establishments mentioned earlier.
York Country Club membership promotion continuing
The York Country Club is continuing a new membership promotion for 2020. The intention of the new POD system is threefold: Increase membership at YCC, decrease dues for current and new members coming on and also to help the revenue stream for the club. So, if you’re reading this and have always desired a chance to golf fulltime at YCC, there is no better time to join according to YCC president Barry Redfern.
“The York Country Club has always been an important part of the York community and we wanted to come up with a program that hopefully will insure that continues in the years to come,” said Redfern.
“We realize that times change and today’s young families have a lot of different options for their entertainment dollars. We’ve tried several different membership programs in the past and this POD system is one that has enjoyed success at other clubs around the state. We’re not re-inventing the wheel here and this system has been shown that it works.”
Basically, the program revolves around a POD of three. A current member of YCC and two new members in one of the following categories of membership, full member, single, senior, young professional or junior.
Depending on where you fall in these categories, your dues to belong to the club would decrease for the next three years from 31% to 43% each month.
The non-member can be anyone that is not currently in any membership level within YCC, regardless of how long they have not been part of the YCC membership. If you were a member ten years ago and make the decision to join again, you would be eligible for this membership promotion.
This signed agreement would be in effect for 36 months starting when the new member signs up and at the end of that time period, each of the three members of the POD would have two choices: return to full membership status or initiate a new POD with two new members and continue the discounted dues structure.
So, how to get started?
If you know someone that is a current member of the York Country Club, reach out to them. Otherwise, contact Frankie Sandall, office manager at the York Country Club at 402-362-3720 and she can provide help or a contact. She would also be able to provide any other answers to questions you might have.
“If you are interested in golf we would love to talk to you,” said Redfern.
“We want to be able to pass along this great golf course to future generations.”
What the heck?
We had the opportunity this past Sunday to attend the open house and ribbon cutting for York General’s new dialysis center which is due to come online in a month or so. It’s a beautiful facility and one that I hope I never have to attend as a patient. But for those who need dialysis just to stay alive, it’s a great upgrade from the present facility and it will allow director Jackie Walgren and her staff to increase the number of patients they serve.
The event was well attended and the cookies were delicious.
