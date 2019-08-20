The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officer of the bank at their recent meeting:
Jessica Tracy was named Trust Operations Manager for Cornerstone Bank in York. She is a graduate of Centennial High School and Chadron State College with a major in Business Administration with an Option in Finance.
Tracy was recently awarded the Certified Securities Operations Professional (CSOP) certification from the American Bankers Association. The CSOP certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of securities operations.
To qualify for the CSOP certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the securities operations profession, pass an exam and agree to abide by a code of ethics. The CSOP exam covers many areas including security types, regulations and compliance, industry structures, controls, reconciliation, and audit practices and procedures.
She and her husband, Ben, have three young children and reside in Bradshaw.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 42 banking facilities in 33 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Columbus, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.
Perfect ratings for Tabitha senior living communities
All of Tabitha’s 11 Long-Term Care-Skilled Nursing Living Communities have recently been awarded a five-out–of-five-star overall rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This score is based on a rigid collection of staffing, health inspection and quality measures related specifically to the living communities’ long-term care skilled nursing services.
“This exceptional accomplishment is the result of hard work and collaboration among very dedicated and compassionate Tabitha team members,” stated Tabitha Vice President of Clinical Quality Brenda Soto. “At Tabitha, our focus is on each Senior’s unique needs and we listen and learn to understand what matters most to them and their families, working diligently to meet and exceed expectations by providing expert, quality care.”
Sherri Due, Tabitha in Crete administrator who oversees two Tabitha Residences, Douglas and Residence #2, located in the unique rural setting of Crete, Neb. shared, “I am thankful for a great group of individuals who provide excellent customer-centric care. We are honored to support our neighbors in the surrounding area.”
Teams of Tabitha nursing professionals work alongside residents and their physicians and families at each of these living communities to provide individualized care so residents live comfortably and manage pain and symptoms associated with chronic illness or disability.
Yorkfest on the horizon
“In a couple of weeks, Yorkfest 2019: Back to the Future, will be a reality,” said Madonna Mogul, York chamber executive director. “To us, it has been a reality for quite some time. The Chamber Staff has been meeting with event coordinators, city departments and others since February. Over this time, we review the past year’s event and its survey results. Some events and procedures may have a few modifications in hopes of making the overall experience a positive one.”
“Parking and street closures are some of the biggest challenges that we typically spend a lot of time on,” she added. “We strive to make the weekend enjoyable for everyone and keep closures to a minimum. The logistics of this is a well-coordinated effort between our office and several City of York Departments (Public Works, Police, Fire and Parks and Recreation). We have prepared a helpful map to assist Yorkfest event participants as well as downtown residents as a guide to assist throughout the weekend which can be picked up at our office.
Your Tuesday York News-Times should contain a special Yorkfest publication that will give you all the details of this year’s celebration. Look for the blue cover.
What the Heck: Are you going to the State Fair this year? The last several years we’ve managed to get over there at least one evening or day. I will say that’s it’s been easier to attend ever since the fair got moved to Grand Island.
It’s easier to get there, the parking is better and it’s flat which makes the walking a lot easier. The buildings are newer and they all seem to have air conditioning. We’ll see if we can get there this year, but if you haven’t gone you ought to try to get there.
And while you’re there, make sure you stop at JW’s concession trailer. I’m looking forward to the new stories that Melanie will come back with.