Several workers from the Champion plant located in North York delivered cupcakes to the staff at York General on Friday, May 8 in recognition of Nurses Week.
“A few of the folks from Champion Home Builders dropped by York General last week to say “Thank You for all You Do” to all of the folks on the York General Hospital team, said general manager Mike Cloninger. “The Champion associates wanted to recognize the hard work, sacrifice, dedication and personal risk the all of the folks at the hospital put in, not just on “Nurse’s Week”, but each and every day as they work diligently to take care of all of us in the community. On behalf of everyone at Champion – we just want to say a big THANK YOU!”
Cornerstone
Bank announces promotions
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the promotions of the following officers at their recent meeting:
Danielle Cox was named Assistant Vice-President/Depositor Services at Cornerstone Bank in York. Danielle started with Cornerstone in September of 2014, and has been in the Depositor Services Department since that time. She earned her Business Administration Degree from Doane College. Danielle and her husband, Jerry, live in Henderson.
Cassi Johansen was named Assistant Vice-President/Information Security for Cornerstone Bank. Cassi is a native of Osceola, a graduate of Osceola High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She started with Cornerstone in May of 2017 and resides in York.
Pepper Papineau was named Vice-President/Trust and Employee Benefits Manager for Cornerstone Bank in York. Pepper started with Cornerstone in 2012 and has been a Trust Officer since 2014. He graduated from Grand Island High School and is a graduate of Doane College with a degree in Business. Pepper and his wife, Liz, live in York.
August Richters was named Assistant Vice-President/Accounting for Cornerstone Bank in York. August has worked in the Financial Accounting Office since 2012. He is a native of Utica, Nebraska and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Concordia University. August and his wife, Linda, have one son and reside in Fairmont.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities.
To brighten your day and make you think…..
Big Mud Puddles and Sunny Yellow Dandelions
When I look at a patch of dandelions, I see a bunch of weeks that are going to take over my lawn.
My kids see flowers for Mom and blowing white fluff you can wish on.
When I hear music I love, I know I can’t carry a tune and don’t have much rhythm so I sit self-consciously and listen.
My kids feel the beat and move to it. They sing out the words. If they don’t know them, they make up their own.
When I feel the wind on my face, I brace myself against it and feel it messing up my hair and pulling me back when I walk.
My kids close their eyes, spread their arms and fly with it, until they fall to the ground laughing.
When I pray, I say thee and thou and grant me this, give me that.
My kids say. “Hi God! Thanks for my toys and my friends. And Sorry, I don’t want to go to heaven yet. I would miss my mom and dad.
When I see a mud puddle I step around it. I see muddy shoes and dirty carpets.
My kids sit in it. They see dams to build, rivers to cross and worms to play with.
I wonder if we are given kids to teach or to learn from? No wonder God loves the little children.
Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things. I wish you Big Mud Puddles and Sunny Yellow Dandelions.
What the Heck
Isn’t it amazing how a day of sunshine makes the world just a better place to live in. It may be 50 degrees out, but if the sun is shining it feels like 65 degrees and if it’s cloudy and dark, it feels like 40 out.
