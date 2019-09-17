The York business community continues to grow and evolve lately as there have been a lot of new construction and improvements around town.
We are taking this opportunity to list just a few of the things that have been going on, some which are easily noticeable and some that are a little off the beaten track.
Some of the most noticeable has been the work going on in the downtown that has been part of the Downtown Revitalization current phase. Those buildings that are sporting new looks include: Elks Lodge, Goodwill Store, Peterson’s Petal Company, Marla’s Choice Consignment, Mr. Duke’s Mercantile, Harlow Homes, York Co. Title Company, Mid-America Vision Center, Little Cub’s Daycare and the building that housed Eakes Office Solutions.
The chamber is currently working on Phase Two of this project according to Madonna Mogul, York Chamber exec, and more information will be available in the future.
Other building projects include the addition to the York County Courthouse which is coming closer to being done. The new dialysis center at the hospital continues to show daily progress and looks to be quite an impressive addition to the health community here in York.
If you’ve gone by the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Nobes Road, you might have noticed the activity in the northwest corner which is allegedly due to be the location of a Scooter’s Coffee location. No official announcements as of yet, but that the scoop on the street.
A couple of new projects that haven’t been quite as visible to the public have also been happening. A new building has gone up to the east of Levander’s Body Shop which will be the new home of Kelly Bukaske’s A+ Construction. Also, a very large building has gone up on the south edge of the NPPD Operations Center which is due to house an operations training facility.
To continue to grow is the lifeblood of a community and from the looks of things, the heart of the York business community is pumping along pretty well. It’s good to see.
Who wouldn’t love a new car?
Heritage Crossings, in Geneva, is part of Vetter Senior Living, a non-profit organization which provides services and living options for rehabilitation, independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing. Vetter’s has 24 locations in Nebraska, 2 in Iowa, 2 in Missouri, 1 in Kansas, and manage a care center in Wyoming. Vetter facilities are well known for the high quality of care that they provide, with each facility following the mission, “Dignity In Life”.
At the beginning of the year Vetter Senior Living put out a challenge for all Vetter facilities according to Abi Reinsch who handles guest relations/public relations for the company.
“They wanted to see high retention rate and low revolving door of employees, challenging facilities to hire and keep employees who believe and follow our mission, vision, and values,” said Reinsch. “They also wanted to see the elimination of agency work, which is when a company is hired to send in workers to help if a facility is short on staff. Each facility was challenged with this, and if the facility met these goals, they would be put in a drawing.”
Vetter’s had two facilities at the end of the challenge put in for the drawing, Springfield, Missouri and Heritage Crossings, in Geneva, Nebraska. Heritage was drawn. Once the facility was drawn, every Heritage team member was put into a drawing for a free car.
“At Heritage Crossings, team members work hard every day to be the best of the best so that we can continually provide world class care for our residents,” said Reinsch. “It takes every department to run our facility. We rely on each other, support one another, encourage each other through hard times, and celebrate each other through successes. Working together as a team is what has helped us achieve World Class Standards, helping us to receive awards, such as being certified as a 2019 “Great Place To Work”, for the second year in a row, and this year, receiving the AHCA “Silver-Achievement in Quality Award”.
The Silver award is a national award that provides a pathway for providers of long term and post-acute care services to journey towards performance excellence, according to www.ahcancal.org. At the Silver level, facilities receive a thorough assessment of how their organization works, its effectiveness, and tools for improvement in their approaches. It gives a clear pathway for recipients moving to the highest honor of recognition, “Gold-Excellence in Quality Award”. Nationally only 183 facilities received the Silver award this year.
On August 19, team members from Vetter’s home office, up in Elkhorn, came down to Geneva, with a brand new 2020 Toyota Corolla. Heritage team members gathered outside on the hot morning to see who they would announce as the winner of this brand new car. Not only did Vetter’s give away this brand new car, they paid for all of the registration, tags, and licensing.
And the winner……Deb Tatro. Tatro has worked at Heritage, in the dietary department for 27 years. “Deb goes above and beyond to give back to our residents and their families, whether it is baking extra kolaches for the kolache walk at the Family Carnival Picnic or baking extra for community raffle drawings,” said Reinsch. “Deb is a wonderful example of the care we provide throughout Heritage. Our team couldn’t be happier for Deb.”
What the Heck: Hopefully you enjoyed last Saturday’s Husker win over Northern Illinois and hopefully you stayed or watched until the end of the game. If you did, you got to see former York Duke Simon Otte light up the Northern Illinois kick returner on the last Husker kickoff. A sight we got to see numerous times over his career as a Duke.
He also remained in the game as an outside linebacker on defense and was credited with another assisted tackle in the game. Otte continues a long line of York Dukes that have contributed to the Husker cause and is also joined on the team by former Dukes Garrett Snodgrass and Noah Stafursky, both who look to be slated for a redshirt year.
