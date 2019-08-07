The long-time York business of York Printing Co./North Office Supply marked its 50th business anniversary in York on May 1 of this year and shows no sign of slowing down as it enters its sixth decade of business in York.
That happened when Cy and Katie North moved to town after Jacob North, Inc., a printing company in Lincoln run by Cy’s father Don North, purchased the printing equipment of Gillen, Inc.
“Jacob North, Inc. was started by my great-great grandfather Jacob North in 1888,” said Tony North, who is Cy and Katie’s son and presently runs the day to day operation located at 228 East 5th Street in York. “It operated in Lincoln until being sold to Firespring in 2016”.
Cy North had lived most of his formative years in Lincoln where he had been associated with his father Don in the printing business since 1963 before heading to York. Katie North had been a native of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
The new company opened on May 1, 1969 at 124 East 7th Street which had been remodeled after formerly being the location of the York Café and L & D TV and Appliance. It later moved to its present location and added the office supply side of the business.
Willard Graham, who formerly was employed by Gillen, Inc. was the plant manager for the new York Printing Company and helped Cy get everything up and running. (In a side note, Graham is the uncle to Tony’s wife Allison)’
The company continued to grow over the years and is one of the longest running continually owned business in the York business community. Tony North, a 1993 York High School grad, moved back to York in 2001 to join the business as a pressman.
“I came back when Cy and Katie needed a pressman,” said Tony. “I learned to run all the press equipment which benefited me greatly in the long run.”
“Cy has officially retired although he comes in almost every day,” said Tony. “And Katie is in every day to help with the bookkeeping.” The company presently employs nine people and the Norths have been active in the York community serving on several boards along with being valued members of the Greater York Area Chamber of Commerce.”
“They do a ton for us,” said Madonna Mogul, chamber executive director. “They are great working with our timelines and work extremely well with our marketing team. They produce a great product and have come up with many creative ideas to help us out over the years.”
When asked what had changed the most in the printing business, Tony was quick to point out the technological changes which have occurred which can be said of a lot of businesses these days.
“We really appreciate our many customers over the years,” said “Tony North. “We’d just like to say Thank You to York and the surrounding area for the support shown our company over the past 50 years.”
North added that an Open House will be held sometime in the near future to commemorate the 50 years that the company has enjoyed being a part of the York business community.
New UPS drop off location
With the suspension of retail activity by Eakes Office Solutions, Tony North also said that North Office Supply has applied to UPS to be a drop off location for UPS packages. The company also serves as a drop off location for FedEx packages. The company is located at 228 East 5th Street in York.
Summer Fair at Wessels
The Wessels Living History Farm will hold a summer festival on August 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Summer Fair features the 13th annual Tractor, Engine & Auto Show, live music, great food and more!
See farm demos with antique equipment, play vintage carnival games and visit the farm animals. There’s a sanctioned pedal pull for the kids, the Stump Family Llamas will be here, and farm equipment on display all over the grounds.
The 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band performs at noon and the Kremer Sisters lead the barn dance in the early afternoon. Enjoy the pie stand- a perfect combination with the Anna Street Trolley ice cream! Shop the Mercantile and explore the farm!
What the heck?
It’s the way all weddings should be. This past weekend Linda and I went west to Wauneta, Nebraska to attend our nephew’s wedding to a fantastic lady. The wedding was held on the beach at the Enders Reservoir and the wedding party/dance was also held out on the beach. (First time I ever brought a cold brew to a wedding ceremony).
Jeremy and many of his friends had taken their campers and “circled the wagons” to form an area for everyone to gather after the wedding. Strings of lights hung between the campers and a flatbed was brought in for the band which was comprised with a bunch of his friends. And so we danced, laughed and partied, and danced some more.
It was the second marriage for both Jeremy and Crystal and the ceremony included their “Brady Bunch” assortment of kids and I believe they both found their soul mate this time. They make a great couple.
Wauneta is also the final resting place for my oldest sister Diane who passed away back in 1997 and we always take the opportunity to visit her when we are out that way. This year when we pulled up next to where her grave is, there was a butterfly sitting there to greet us, just like in 1997 when a butterfly flew into the midst of everyone who was there to lay her to rest.
Do I believe in that kind of stuff? You bet I do.