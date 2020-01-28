Where do you go when you’re thinking about retirement and you’ve got six adult children living from central Nebraska to eastern Nebraska?
And what do you do when that retirement beckons? Keith and Janeen Berg decided to move back to York where they had lived before and open GoodyPop, a popcorn store located on the north side of the square in York.
“York is about in the middle of where all our kids live,” said Janeen, who has retired from many years as an ER nurse. Keith still works as the pharmacy director at the hospital in Syracuse, Nebraska but is looking ahead to retirement at some time. The Bergs lived in Henderson for a couple of years until 2003 when they moved to York where Keith worked as a pharmacist, first at the old Wal-Mart and then for Pamida Pharmacy until 2010 when they left for Syracuse.
“I was wondering what to do after I retired,” said Janeen. “And we were wondering what we could do to keep Keith busy after he decides to retire in a couple of years.” The answer is GoodyPop. Janeen had seen a popcorn store up in Wayne, Nebraska, got interested and the Bergs have self-taught themselves the popcorn business.
The 113 East 6th Street location in York was available, which was most recently the location of Donna’s Computers. Long-time residents will remember it as the location of Russ Williams Clothing and then Fowler’s Fine Clothing men’s shop. “We’ve got a good landlord also,” said Janeen. That happens to be their son, Dr. Miles Berg who is a dentist with York Dental Associates.
Walk in the door and it takes you back in time. A drop down ceiling was removed to reveal the old tin ceiling which was then painted. Also, plaster was removed to reveal the old brick walls. Add in some really neat old 1890’s drug store fixtures and display cabinets from the Bergs’ first drug store up in Laurel, Nebraska and the décor just pops, especially after some family antiques were added to the mix.
It really gives the store an old-time retail flavor. A couple of custom made barn doors separate the retail area from the back where the popping and preparation take place. The interior displays and marketing materials were prepared by their daughter-in-law Katie, Miles’ wife, who is a graphic designer for Sand Creek Post & Barn. They hope to renovate the front the store also at some time.
All the popcorn, which comes from Free Day Popcorn down by Hebron, is popped and prepared on site. The Bergs will have 25 or more flavors on hand most days in several different size packages. I had a sample and it was delicious.
Hours for the store are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Bergs say they are glad to be back in York and in a position to be close to family. “When we moved to the area the first time a lot of people didn’t realize that we had six children,” said Janeen. “Our three oldest graduated from Cambridge High School out west and were off on their own when we moved here the first time.”
Area residents might remember their son Caleb who graduated from Henderson High School and who went on to play football at Iowa State. Their two youngest kids, Miles and Landon, both graduated from York High School after the first move to York.
“People have been very receptive to the store,” said Keith. “We hope to be doing this for a long time and we would like to invite everyone to stop in and take a look at what we have.”
Scooter’s Coffee to hold Grand Opening
Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its convenient drive-thru specialty coffee and baked-from-scratch pastries, recently added a new location to its hometown state of Nebraska with the company’s new store in York located at 420 South Lincoln Avenue. To celebrate, the drive-thru coffee location will be hosting a Grand Opening this Friday, January 31.
On this day, the company will donate 15 percent of proceeds from the day to Blue Valley Community Action Partnership, an organization whose mission is overcoming poverty by helping people, improving lives and strengthening communities.
Curt VanLaningham and Randy Fair own the Scooter’s Coffee York location. In addition, the duo also owns locations in Ogallala and Lexington, Nebraska, as well as Topeka, Kansas.
“We are happy to be in York and are excited to partner with Blue Valley Community Action Partnership for our Day of Giving,” said Curt VanLaningham. “BVCA embodies the four core values of Scooter’s Coffee – Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. We look forward to seeing members of the community at our grand opening in support BVCA!”
In addition, on January 31, customers who pay or scan for loyalty on the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app will earn 50 bonus smiles!
With the app, customers earn 3 “Smiles” for every dollar spent, and once they reach 180 Smiles, they earn a free drink. All customers start in the Scooter Doodle status level, with perks that include a free drink on their birthday and one surprise reward per month, exclusive to the mobile app only. After earning 500 Smiles, customers move into the Caramelicious® status level with additional perks, including another surprise reward each month.
Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has more than 250 locations in 16 states across the nation.
Cornerstone to purchase The Tilden Bank
Rudy Dittrich, Chairman, Gary Gunderson, President & CEO of The Tilden Bank, Kelly Holthus, Chairman, and Kris Holoch, President & CEO of Cornerstone Bank, announced last week an agreement has been reached for Cornerstone Bank to purchase The Tilden Bank and their two branches in Clearwater and Creighton, Nebraska.
As of September 30, 2019, The Tilden Bank had total Assets of $84 million, Total Deposits of $73 million and Total Loans of $60 million. The purchase is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval with a closing date expected in the first quarter of 2021.
“Cornerstone Bank is very pleased to become a part of the Tilden, Clearwater and Creighton communities and to continue to expand its banking footprint to this rich agricultural area,” stated Holthus and Holoch. “We are proud to serve many smaller communities in Nebraska.”
“I want to thank our customers from Tilden, Clearwater, Creighton and the surrounding communities for their patronage and support to the bank over years,” said Dittrich. “The Tilden Bank is known for treating their customers as family and knowing that Cornerstone Bank is a family bank, I feel comfortable that our customers will be treated in the same manner.”
“Becoming a part of the Cornerstone family will benefit the customers. Cornerstone has a reputation for the community focused banking on which The Tilden Bank prides itself, and will provide additional financial services such as online account opening, online mortgage applications, trust and investment services, to name a few,” stated Gunderson.
Once the purchase closes, existing customers of the bank will have full access to Cornerstone’s branch locations, ATM network, and many other services.
Cornerstone Bank as of December 31, 2019, had $1.733 billion in Total Assets and with the acquisition of The Tilden Bank, will have 46 banking facilities in 37 communities along with 18 insurance agency locations. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York Ban Corp. of York, Nebraska.
What the Heck: Yesterday’s news about Koby Bryant perishing in a helicopter crash along with his 13 year-old daughter and seven others was one of those moments that I’ll remember for a long time. All day national pundits ended their reports with reminders to hug your kids and tell your loved ones how you feel.
Which is something which our family has been doing for a long time now. My dad came from a German farming family and shows of emotion always weren’t always at the forefront when I was growing up. That kind of changed after Dad and my sister passed away from cancer within about seven months of each other in the late 90’s.
Now, it’s just normal it seems when talking to the kids and the grandkids or our siblings that the last thing out of our mouths when leaving or hanging up is “Love you” or something to that effect. You never know how many days you have, don’t waste them on stuff that doesn’t matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.