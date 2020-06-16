Do you enjoy puzzles?
Do you like the YNT Treasure Hunt that happens each July? Do you enjoy a challenge to figure things out? If you do, you’re probably going to enjoy The Lockbox, a new escape room business that has been opened by Jared and Shannon Leinen located at 128 West 4th Street, York. They had a soft opening on June 1 and plan on holding a Grand Opening in August.
For years, Roger Howe’s carpet/flooring shop occupied that building and most recently was the site of a woodworking shop. The Leinens have purchased the building and are busy putting together a business that customers are bound to enjoy.
They know what they are doing. “Every time we go on vacation we try to find an escape room to try,” said Jared. “We’ve probably been to 40 or 50 different rooms around the country.”
Currently, the couple has put together two different rooms and is busy on a third room, each with a different theme. The first is the The Illusionist room where participants are in a magician’s shop where you are lost in a spirit world and you need to get out. The second room is titled The Flood, where participants work for Interpol and you have to stop a terrorist who is busy blowing up dams all over the world.
In each one, participants have an hour to figure out all the clues and escape the rooms. With the time before to learn about the room and time after to discuss the clues, Jared says that you need to allow for about 1 ½ hours per visit and are recommended for ages 12 and up.
The third room under construction will be titled The Saloon, where you are the bad guy in the old west and you have to escape before the sheriff shows up to take you to the slammer. After a year or so, the couple plans to develop new themes which will be rotated in one at a time.
Rates for the rooms are $25 per person for four or less people, $22.50 per hours for five or six people and $20 per person for seven or more people. Depending on the room, the couple said as few as two and up to eight people can occupy the rooms.
Along with the traditional rooms on site, they have also developed some mobile escape rooms designed more for younger guests and can be special events at schools, birthday parties and other special events. Jared will serve as the game master and lead the participants using puzzles and boxes. Currently, they have two developed, Treasure Hunt and Candy Factory. The mobile escape rooms have a flat rate. These can be off site or else can be done in the front room at The Lockbox location.
The couple lives in York and has been married for 13 years. They’ve known each other since age five or so and reconnected when both attended York College. They have three children, Graham who is five; Sidney who comes in at two years-old and Maisy who is nine months.
“There’s a misconception that escape rooms are scary,” said Shannon. “That’s far from the truth. They are a lot of fun and we just wanted to bring something new and different to York.”
Hours for The Lockbox are 5 to 9 p.m. in the evening or by appointment. Contact the business by calling 402-534-0770 or you can also go to their web site TheLockboxYork.com to schedule a visit.
Runge promoted at Midwest Bank
Nichole Runge has been with Midwest Bank for about five years now and was doing a lot of the background work for Mike Gleason who was the mortgage loan officer. After Gleason left Midwest in March to take a job with US Bank in Lincoln, it just made sense to promote Runge to that position according to bank president Barry Redfern.
“There’s a lot of paperwork involved with this position and Nichole has done a great job for us the past five year helping Mike,” said Redfern. “We are lucky to have her step up to take this position.”
“It’s a great opportunity and it’s been a goal of mine to be able to move into this position,” said Runge. “It might have happened a little sooner than I thought but I’m ready. I’ve really enjoyed my time here at Midwest Bank and I’m looking forward to helping our customers with their purchase of a new home or their home improvement projects.”
Runge grew up in York and is the daughter of Randy and Tammy Obermier. She is married to Mike Runge who is the plant manager at Beaver Creek Products located in York. They are the parents of Cooper who is four and Carter who comes in at two years-old.
“Interest rates are low right now so it’s a good time to buy or remodel,” said Runge. “Right now, people seem to want to do home improvement projects and we are here ready to help.”
Good news
Monday’s announcement of new health guidelines by Gov. Pete Ricketts are well received by everyone involved in business, especially the restaurant industry where they can now serve customers at 100% capacity with some restrictions remaining.
Indoor gatherings, including arenas can step up to 50% of their occupancy and outdoor gatherings, including stadiums, can go to 75% capacity. I think that’s Phase 3. Hopefully soon we’ll be in Phase 4 and if we’re lucky, we’ll all be phased out at some time.
What the Heck:
I’ve been playing golf now since the age of 12-13 or so and I’ve played probably thousands of rounds and I’ve never had a hole-in-one. This past weekend I came pretty close on the sixth hole of the York Country Club. The ball hit short of the pin and then hit the pin coming to rest about a foot behind the hole.
It’s going to happen sometime and it will probably happen when you least expect it. I just hope I’m alive to see it.
