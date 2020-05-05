Isaac Berg from Grand Island was presented with the 2020 Physician Excellence award at CHI Health St. Francis.
He is the son of Keith and Janeen Berg of York.
Berg was honored as part of Doctors’ Day recognition on March 30. Here is an excerpt of a nomination letter for Dr. Berg:
“I know Dr. Berg professionally and as a patient. I worked with him for many years at the clinic and was able to see firsthand what an excellent physician he is. It was common knowledge that he was always working, even when he wasn’t there.”
“He is relentless in knowing, studying and researching medication treatment to ensure quality of care and preventative care to his patients. I can only imagine his personal sacrifices that he has made in the last decade for our community and its patients.”
“His passion for medical science and for the patients in this community exemplifies and exceeds the core values of St. Francis. Because of that, I am very grateful to have him as my doctor and proud that we have him here to help so many people in our community.”
This year’s other nominees included; Nikhil Jagan, MD, Gary Settje, MD, Manoj Suryanarayanan, MD and Chad Vieth, MD.
“We are so incredibly thankful for all of our providers who spend so many hours delivering great care for patients in our community,” said Ed Hannon, St. Francis President. “We pray for their skill and protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
They are watching
In these days of the global pandemic, there are a lot of things happening and people don’t always agree on the way we should all act. Some advocate staying home, some say open things up and some people aren’t always shy about telling the other group what they should be doing. In all that’s going on, there’s one group that is always watching how we handle each and every situation. That’s our kids and grandkids.
To that end, Linda ran across the following when sorting through some totes full of paper stuff accumulated over the years. It was moving then and it’s moving now. This is a message for every parent and grandparent out there. Remember, they are watching us.
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw you hang my first painting on the refrigerator, and I immediately wanted to paint another one.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw you feed a stray cat, and I learned that it was good to be kind to animals.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw you make my favorite cake for me and I learned that little things can be the special things in life.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw you make a meal and take it to a friend who was sick, and I learned that we all have to help take care of each other.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw you give of your time and money to help people who had nothing and I learned that those who have something should give to those who don’t.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I felt you kiss me good night and I felt loved and safe.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw you take care of our house and everyone in it and I learned we have to take care of what we are given.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw how you handled your responsibilities, even when you didn’t feel good and learned that I would have to be responsible when I grow up.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw tears come from your eyes and I learned that sometimes things hurt, but it’s all right to cry.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I saw that you cared and I wanted to be everything I could be.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I learned most of life’s lessons that I need to know to be a good and productive person when I grow up.”
“When you thought I wasn’t looking, I looked at you and wanted to say, “Thanks for all the things I saw when you thought I wasn’t looking.”
Each of us, a parent or grandparent, aunt, uncle or friend influences the life of a child. To the world, you may just be somebody, but to somebody, you may be the world.
What the Heck
This past Friday Linda and I took a much needed “Mental Health Afternoon” and went over east of Seward to the Junto Winery. Now they weren’t open and we didn’t have a chance to imbibe any of their wines which are pretty good.
We did go over to hike the Junto Trail which is about 3+ miles which winds in and around the property and grape vines. Up and down hills and valleys and through wooded areas, we had the whole place to ourselves and it took close to 1 ½ hours to complete. (Had to stop and rest every once in a while).
All in all, it was good to just get away from everything and we would recommend this to anyone who has an interest. It’s nice that they have this open to anyone who needs some exercise and wants to unwind. The trail starts on the hill north of the events center and ends in the same area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.