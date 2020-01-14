On Monday, January 6, 2020 Cornerstone Bank held its annual Employee Recognition Dinner at the York Country Club.
Recognition gifts were presented to 48 honorees at that time.
Employees who were recognized for five years of service included Steven Ruzek, Cheyanne Gocke, Chris Tordrup, Jessica Tracy, Hana Lindburg, Justin Happold, Lisa Ferguson, Madison Clark, Lori Gregory, Danielle Cox, Syndee Adams, Katelin Franzen, Jared Wiley, Rachel Hitz, Sasha Zulkoski, Tanya Davis, Tandi Rasmussen, Philip Patton, Ashley Kaltenbach, Mitchell Tye, Amy Chaney, Shelly Parker and Janna Gustafson.
Jolene Beckman, Margaret Crawford, Dave Dohmen, Brett Freese, Tom Gebers, Dan Piskorski, Susan Wall, Arnold Hellbusch and Deena Kopetzky were honored for ten years.
Those recognized for fifteen years were Dave Bondegard, Natalie Demuth, Caryn Eickhoff, Linda Hagemeier, Phil Janda, Barb Reetz, Todd Kramer, Megan Marget, Pat Matlock, Amy Meyer and Brandi Pohl.
Twenty-year honorees included Nancy Liss and Melissa Rath while Jim Mestl was recognized for 25 years. The lone thirty-year honoree was Mark Deepe.
Kristie Holoch was recognized for 20 years of service on the Board of Directors.
Promotion announced
New home builder and land developer, Summit Homes of Kansas City, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, announces that Valerie Gindlesberger has been promoted within the Summit Homes team as Director of Architectural Services. Gindlesberger is the daughter of Larry “Gus” and Jeani Gustafson of York.
In her role, Gindlesberger will ensure the line-up of home plans are on trend by evaluating cost efficiency, livability, and aesthetic. In addition to plan design and product development, she will oversee the maintenance and accuracy of complete construction documents and consumer graphics. She will also manage the permitting process, RFIs and work with the engineers and builders to develop solutions for any construction administration issues.
Gindlesberger graduated in 2011 with a Master’s degree in Architecture from the University of Kansas. While in the program she landed a competitive internship in Paris for renowned architect, Buffi Associes where she focused on the new Olympic soccer stadium in Lyon, France.
Over the last six years at Summit, Gindlesberger has grown the department into a team of five, was promoted as the Architecture Manager in 2015 and now as its Director. The department has taken on additional roles from designing, evaluating plans, preparing lot-specific permits, maintaining master plans and developing plan related consumer graphics.
“We are very excited to announce Valerie’s promotion to Director of Architectural Services,” said Zalman Kohen, Chief Operating Officer for Summit Homes. “Val has been an instrumental leader, a collaborator and a great visionary. She is always striving to deliver innovative & efficient product designs, achieve product enhancements, and aims towards continuous process improvements. I am looking forward to great new heights we’ll be able to achieve under her exemplary leadership.”
Gindlesberger lives in Overland Park, Kansas with her husband and daughter. She enjoys doing craft projects and spending time with her family.
CVA director completes certification program
Duane Schumacher, a director of the Central Valley Ag Co-op headquartered in York, recently completed a four-phase educational program co-sponsored by the Nebraska Cooperative Council and CoBank. He will receive a Certificate of Recognition acknowledging completion of the program.
The Director Certification Program is a unique educational program specifically designed to assist cooperative directors to more fully understand their ever-changing responsibilities. The program has been presented annually at various locations throughout Nebraska since its
The program consists of four one-day courses designed to help participants become more effective cooperative directors. Some of the workshop topics include legal obligations of directors; cooperative principles and practices; using financial statements in making decisions; the benefits of long-range planning; capitalization of cooperatives; and a director’s role in establishing proper controls. Workshop segments are patterned to closely follow the growing responsibilities of cooperative directors.
Reinke honors Plains Equipment Group technician
Reinke announces that Shane Jones with Plains Equipment Group in York has earned the Platinum PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Certified Technician Award. The award is the most elite technical service designation awarded by Reinke.
“Being recognized as a Platinum PLUS Certified Technician is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Mark Mesloh, vice president of North American sales, Reinke. “Shane has completed the most extensive technical service training available to Reinke dealers and is to be commended for his hard work.”
The Platinum PLUS Certified Technician Program consists of a series of six technical service training classes and tests. Jones received the Platinum PLUS award by scoring more than 90 percent on all six tests.
“We understand how important qualified service technicians are to growers when they make their buying decisions,” added Mesloh. “That’s the focus of our technical service programs, to consistently build on the level of service capabilities of Reinke dealers across the country and further our commitment to the industry.”
What the Heck:
Has anyone ever taken a hammer and a ten-penny nail and just drove that nail into your upper gum? That’s what it felt like this past Friday night when my #4 tooth (according to my dentist) decided to take me on a pain trip. I got about two hours of sleep, maybe.
After a weekend of medication and feeling not at the top of my game, I got the great news on Monday morning. It looks like a root canal is in my future. Just what I needed to kick off a new week.
